Robert Saleh Sticks up for This 49ers Starter After Rough Week 2 Outing
Plenty of players were credited for their performance in the San Francisco 49ers' victory in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints.
There were just so many players to highlight, like Mac Jones, Mykel Williams, Bryce Huff, Dee Winters, and more, not to give them the credit for the win.
However, lost in all of the praise was one 49ers starter who had a rough outing in Week 2. This is a starter that Robert Saleh stuck up for at his press conference on Thursday.
Robert Saleh sticks up for this 49ers starter
That player is cornerback Renardo Green. The Saints had a plan of attacking Green early and often. Something in the film study during the week enticed them to target Green.
It paid off for them on the opening series. Green allowed a catch to Chris Olave for an 11-yard gain, but it was nullified due to a holding penalty by the Saints.
In the following play, the Saints went at Green again. This time it was with the speedy Rashid Shaheed on a streaking route near the sideline for 39 yards.
“Renardo is competing his butt off. The double move was unfortunate and with every single one of them he's learning something,” Saleh said. “His leverage could have been a heck of a lot better from an alignment standpoint on that first one against the Saints and ended the route at the line of scrimmage.”
He was also flagged for pass interference on that play. Two plays later, Green got put in a blender by Olave in the red zone, and almost allowed a touchdown.
Luckily for Green, the throw was inaccurate, and Olave couldn’t come away with the score. That drive was the worst performance of the game by Green, and maybe his career.
He allowed four catches on eight targets for 70 yards. It’s not a terrible stat line, but it was eye-opening to see him get picked on.
However, Saleh isn’t worried at all about Green. If anything, Saleh was encouraged by Green’s Week 2 performance.
“Renardo, people have got to remember he's just a second-year kid, second-year young man, and he's learning and getting better every single week. Loved his energy this week. He always bounces back.
“I don't feel like it phases him with the way he communicates. He lines up, he goes back, he competes, and that's the one thing you want to see is that if a guy gets beat, he's still up there in press and ready to go play and compete again and he's not just bailing trying to stay on top.”
Green is not a concern at all for the 49ers despite his early struggles. The reality is he isn’t a fast player, so speedy receivers like Shaheed and Olave will get the best of him.
That’s why Saleh wants his alignment better to mitigate that weakness. It’s a teaching point that the 49ers and fans should feel confident in Green to correct.
“Renardo’s head is in a good spot, he's getting better and he'll continue to compete.