Is Tyler Warren the Perfect Draft Pick for the 49ers in Round 1?
The 49ers probably should draft an offensive lineman or a defensive lineman in the first round of the upcoming draft. But this is Kyle Shanahan we're talking about, and he likes players who score touchdowns.
That's why The Athletic's Matt Barrows expects the 49ers to draft Penn State tight end Tyler Warren with the 11th pick.
"Yes, there are bigger needs along San Francisco’s offensive and defensive lines, but Kyle Shanahan would have a hard time turning down a chess piece like Warren," writes Barrows. "With one versatile weapon, Deebo Samuel, likely on his way out and another, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, approaching his 33rd birthday, Shanahan could be craving someone he can line up all over the field.
"That Warren is big and physical enough to play inline also could save George Kittle some of those snaps and prolong his career. For years, the 49ers have been eying an Aaron Hernandez-Rob Gronkowski-like personnel group. A Kittle-Warren duo? That would drive defensive coordinators mad."
Barrows makes an excellent case for drafting Warren who very well could be the best player available when the 49ers are on the clock. Still, the 49ers could have all the best offensive weapons in the league, and they'll never beat the current iteration of the Philadelphia Eagles until they drastically improve their offensive line.
For what it's worth, I don't think Eagles general manager Howie Roseman would draft Warren with the 11th pick. I think he would take an offensive lineman or a defensive lineman. And he's the absolute best. Shanahan could learn a thing or two from him.
Read more