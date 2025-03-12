The 49ers are Signing Giants FS Jason Pinnock to a 1-Year Deal
This is an intriguing move.
The 49ers are signing New York Giants free safety Jason Pinnock to a one-year deal according to Jordan Schultz. Which means the 49ers are taking a flier on him.
Pinnock is only 25 years old, he was a fifth-round draft pick in 2021 and he started 32 games the past two seasons for the Giants. Granted, his Pro Football Focus grades weren't good, but he played for a terrible franchise. And he's extremely athletic. And he doesn't miss many tackles.
Pinnock was drafted by the Jets, which means Robert Saleh drafted him. Saleh was the Jets head coach at the time and now he's the 49ers' defensive coordinator. In college, Pinnock was a cornerback, which means he's fast. He ran a 4.49 at his Pro Day.
The 49ers need more fast safeties. They already have plenty who run slower than 4.6. Saleh wants maximum speed and violence. That's why he drafted Pinnock in the first place.
It's also why Saleh loved coaching Jimmie Ward so much. He's an extremely fast safety who doesn't miss many tackles. Pinnock is similar. Expect Saleh to use Pinnock similarly to how he used Ward, meaning in man-to-man coverage against tight ends on third down.
It will be interesting to see if Pinnock can improve in a good organization under good coaching. If not, at least they didn't give him more than a one-year deal.
