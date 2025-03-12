The 49ers are Signing Seahawks Cornerback Tre Brown
The 49ers just took a flier on another defensive back.
They're signing Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Brown according to his agency. He joins Jason Pinnock and Richie Grant as veteran defensive backs the 49ers have signed since the legal tampering period began on Monday.
Brown, 27, was drafted by the Seahawks in the fourth round back in 2021. In four seasons, he started 13 games, played 1,169 snaps at cornerback, intercepted two passes and gave up four touchdown catches.
Under Pete Carroll, Brown was the Seahawks' primary No. 3 cornerback -- he played more than 50 percent of the defensive snaps when healthy. But under new head coach Mike Macdonald last season, Brown gradually got phased out.
Considering the 49ers seem to have virtually zero budget for free agents this season, this is a solid signing. He fits Robert Saleh's scheme, he's in his prime and he's cheap.
Brown most likely will compete with Darrell Luter Jr., Tre Tomlinson, Tre Avery and a rookie to be the 49ers' No. 3 cornerback behind starters Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green. As of now, Brown would be the favorite to win that competition based purely on experience.
If Brown plays, he should improve the 49ers' run defense on the perimeter right away. It's unclear if he'll be good enough in coverage to actually stay on the field. Last season, he gave up a passer rating of 124.4 when targeted.
