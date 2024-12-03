The 49ers Fall to No. 20 in NFL.com's Week 14 Power Rankings
The 49ers have lost three games in a row, but their season isn't dead yet.
Sure, they're in last place in the NFC West, but they're also only two games out of first place and they have four winnable games remaining on their schedule.
Still, the 49ers have been awful the past three weeks, and that's why they've fallen to 20th in NFL.com's Week 13 power rankings.
"The Niners remain nominally in the race, especially with no one pulling away in the NFC West," writes NFL.com analyst Eric Edholm. "But we can tell what time it is. The season felt all but over prior to Sunday’s loss at Buffalo, and the loss plus the PCL injury to Christian McCaffrey cemented that feeling. It’s really hard to see this team going 4-1 or 5-0 down the stretch with the shape it's in. November and December typically are when Kyle Shanahan’s teams thrive, but the 49ers are now 1-3 since the bye, scoring 17 points or fewer in three straight games and allowing 73 over their past two. The 49ers lost three fumbles Sunday night and were run over by the Bills to the tune of 220 yards on the ground. It wasn’t pretty. It’s feeling more like the go-nowhere 2020 season with each passing week."
While Edholm is correct that the 49ers probably won't win four of their next five games, it's worth pointing out that four of those games will be against the Bears (23rd in the power rankings), the Rams (16th), the Dolphins (18th) and the Cardinals (15th). The 49ers certainly could win all four.
They also could lose all four.