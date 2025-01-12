The 49ers Had the NFL's Second-Highest-Graded Receiver Duo in 2024
In retrospect, it's hard to fathom how the 49ers lost 11 games this season.
Sure, they had key injuries to Christian McCaffrey, Trent Williams and Brandon Aiyuk, and those took their toll on the team. But the 49ers also had the seventh-best rushing attack in terms of yards per attempt, plus they had the NFL's second-highest-graded receiver duo in George Kittle and Jauan Jennings according to Pro Football Focus.
Kittle was the highest-graded tight end in the NFL at 92.1, and Jennings was the 14th-highest-graded wide receiver at 83.1. The only team with a receiver duo that had a higher composite grade than Kittle and Jennings was the Buccaneers with Mike Evans (89.0) and Chris Godwin (86.3). And Godwin played in only 7 games. Which means the 49ers' receiver duo arguably was better.
And yet, Brock Purdy had his worst season by far in the NFL. His passer rating was a mediocre 96.1, and he threw 10 interceptions in the second half of games -- second-most behind only Kirk Cousins who threw 11 and got benched. You'd think with the seventh-best rushing attack and the second-best receiver duo that Purdy would play much better and make the playoffs, but he didn't.
If Purdy truly were a franchise quarterback, his supporting cast would have been good enough for him to have a winning record this season. But Purdy isn't good enough to be the man in the 49ers' offense -- that's Christian McCaffrey. Without McCaffrey carrying the team, Purdy is ordinary.