PFF Ranks 49ers TE George Kittle the NFL's 13th Best Player of 2024

George Kittle might be the most underrated player in the NFL.

Grant Cohn

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
He's pretty much universally regarded as the best tight end, and that still doesn't fully capture his impact. Sure, he's an elite blocker. But in 2024, he also was the biggest mismatch in the league. No one could cover him -- not a safety or linebacker. The only person who could shut down Kittle was his head coach Kyle Shanahan when he didn't call Kittle's number.

On another team, Kittle probably would catch 100 passes per season. On the 49ers, he averages roughly 80 catches per season. And he's still the 13th-best player in the league according to Pro Football Focus.

"Kittle once again proved why he is arguably the best all-around tight end in the NFL," writes PFF. "He led the position with a dominant 92.4 receiving grade while also ranking second among tight ends with a 70.8 run-blocking grade. His 2024 season featured a career-high 70.6% contested catch rate and a 2.62 yards per route run mark—his best since 2020."

Kittle is a future Hall of Famer who should have a few dominant seasons left in him. The 49ers most likely will extend his contract this offseason and make him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL for the second time in his career, as he should be.

