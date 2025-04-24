The Five Best Scenarios for the 49ers With the 11th Pick
The NFL draft is finally upon us.
Soon, the San Francisco 49ers will make their pick at No. 11 in the first round. There are plenty of directions that they can go in. It's tough to tell how it will play out. But these are the five best scenarios for the 49ers with the 11th pick.
Trade down
I wasn't on board with this, but there are so many players who the 49ers can draft later on in the first round that it makes sense to trade down.
Accumulating more picks would be best since they have more holes on their roster than Swiss cheese. However, trading down is highly unlikely as many other teams are reportedly aiming for that as well.
"I feel like there's a lot of people trying to go that way," John Lynch said. "Probably because what I talked about, the quality of starters that run deep into this Draft, and generally when everyone wants to do the same thing, there's not as much opportunity. So, I think early in the Draft, that's what I feel a lot of people are going to end up staying put because everyone's trying to do the same thing."
CB Jahdae Barron
Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron is an impressive talent. He will be one of the better players available to the 49ers at No. 11. They don't have a glaring need at the position, but it's a need nonetheless.
Taking Barron would be wise since it isn't a deep draft class of cornerbacks. The 49ers would get a versatile player who can plug in instantly and improve the secondary.
Robert Saleh, in his final season with the 49ers, converted to a lockdown coverage defense. Albeit it was out of necessity, it could be a new identity he wants while they fill in the defensive line on Days 2 and 3.
DT Kenneth Grant
A lot of mock drafts lately have Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant being picked late in the first round. I tend to lean towards mock drafts and analysis that were made in Feb. and Mar..
Grant would be a solid selection for the 49ers. He's physically imposing, which is something the 49ers got away from in recent years. I'm sure Saleh will want to bring in players who were similar to DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead.
He loved them for their size and the havoc they created on the defensive line. Grant can be that guy. He won't be tallying a lot of sacks, but he does what the 49ers want by being a disruptor.
DT Mason Graham
A best-case scenario in the draft has to involve at least one player to fall, and that player is Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham. I don't think he will be there for the 49ers at No. 11.
However, NFL insider Benjamin Allbright released a mock draft where Graham is selected by the 49ers with the 11th pick. Allbright is generally in tune with what the league is thinking, so it got me thinking.
Graham may be there for the 49ers, and if he is, they need to sprint to the podium. He isn't a can't-miss prospect, but he is one of the most polished players who can give the 49ers immediate impact and production.
DT Walter Nolen
What do you know? Another defensive tackle. This time it is Ole Miss' Walter Nolen. He seems to be the most popular pick for fans and content creators for the 49ers at No. 11.
It's tough to disagree with them. He's a solid pass rusher who dominates against the run. He's got some size at 6 feet 3 inches and 305 pounds. The 49ers can work with that.
All he needs is to improve as a pass rusher, and it starts with being consistent. The 49ers will need to work with him on that, but at least they will know their run defense will improve with him immediately.