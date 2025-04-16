The Perfect First-Round Draft Scenario for the 49ers
Several scenarios can play out for the San Francisco 49ers in the first round of the NFL draft.
Some will be in their favor, while others will make it a struggle for them. The perfect first-round draft scenario for the 49ers sets them up with plenty of options with the 11th pick.
What does that entail?
The 49ers will want at least two quarterbacks to go in the top 10, a very likely scenario. Cam Ward is a lock to the Titans at No. 1 overall, and Shadeur Sanders should get scooped by someone.
It's even possible that another quarterback gets selected. Maybe Jaxson Dart gets taken by the Saints at No. 9. That would help the 49ers significantly push down more prospects to them.
It's not like they are going to take a quarterback with the 11th pick. The more quarterbacks, the better. The same can be said for running back. Ashton Jeanty looks primed to be taken by the Raiders.
If they pass on him, then perhaps the Bears take him. Head coach Ben Johnson could look at Jeanty as his Jahmyr Gibbs in his first year in Chicago.
It doesn't matter who takes him so long as he goes in the top 10. The 49ers will celebrate if Jeanty, Sanders, and Ward get taken, especially if Dart goes as well. You can never rule out a team trading up to take him or another player the 49ers don't need/want.
That will set the 49ers up to take some excellent prospects. Armand Membou may be pushed down to them. Perhaps Will Campbell will as well, and even Mason Graham.
Overall, the perfect draft scenario is players of positions the 49ers aren't even sniffing. The more quarterbacks and running backs, the better for them.
It will push down more polished prospects for the positions they need, like the defensive line, the offensive line, and even the cornerback position.
If draft experts and mock drafts are correct, two quarterbacks, a running back, Travis Hunter, and Abdul Carter will be taken in the top 10.
I'd imagine at least one offensive and defensive tackle will as well. It will make predicting who will be there at No. 11 easier for the 49ers and give them options to choose, which includes trading down.
Hopefully, the 49ers get some luck with a third quarterback taken and maybe a wide receiver to set themselves up to hit on the 11th pick.