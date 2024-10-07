The San Francisco 49ers Offense Stinks in the Red Zone
The 49ers managed to do it again, they blew another 10-point lead heading into the 4th quarter. Against the Cardinals, yes the Cardinals. This puts the Niners at 0-2 against teams in the NFC West and 3rd in the division, only ahead of the LA Rams.... who beat them. It isn't a good look for a team that is supposed to be in one of the last years of its championship window. What makes this feel even worse is how inefficient the 49ers were in the red zone. Yes, some of this inefficiency comes from Jake Moody getting hurt, but it has been bad we just haven't realized it until now.
Last season the 49ers had the best red zone TD Percentage in the NFL at 68%, but this season they rank 30th at 40.91%. Do you know who is worse than the Niners at it this year? The two teams that played in one of the worst matchups last week, Miami and New England. That is abismal and inexcusable. To have teams like the Raiders, Broncos, and even Panthers ahead of you in red zone efficiency is terrible.
The big reason this is happening is the playcalling. For some reason, the 49ers are the Seahawks in the Super Bowl. The ball is in the red zone, and pass plays are being called over and over again, instead of giving it to your running back who is one of the leaders in broken tackles. Is there any logic in this?
If you try to look this up, the stats will lie to you. If we look at rushing in the red zone this season, Jordan Mason has the second most attempts trailing Kyren Williams. He's even more efficient than Williams, Mason is averaging 3.1 YPA to Williams 2.7. Once you dig deeper and shift this to within 15 and 10 yards of the goal line the stats are pretty similar, he still has high attempts but his YPA drops a good bit. Where it gets really bad is within 5 yards of the goal line.
Within 5 yards of the goal line, Jordan Mason's stats become terrible. He goes from being a top 5 RB in the Red Zone to a below-average player. His YPA drops to 0.5 and his attempts drop to 6. You're reading that and thinking "But the Niners don't get within 5 yards often so it isn't a big deal". Maybe you'd have a point if Brock Purdy hadn't thrown the ball within 5 yards of the goal line the 3rd most in the league.
Currently Purdy has 9 pass attempts within 5 yards of the goal line and 5 completions. Jordan Mason has gotten the ball less within 5 yards, than Purdy has thrown in that range. You know who's been more efficient in that range than Purdy? Daniel Jones. Let that sink in, did you think Daniel Jones would be better in any stat than Brock Purdy? I certainly didn't, but he's better in three categories in that range, completion percentage, TD's, and YPA.
So how does any of this make sense? It makes ZERO SENSE. Basic football knowledge tells you to run the ball within 5 yards, but Shanahan and Staley must think they are above all of that. Whatever the issue is, they need to nip it in the bud quickly, this team can't afford to be one of the worst teams in the red zone.
