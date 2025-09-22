Trades and adjustments the 49ers could make to replace Nick Bosa
Nick Bosa is out for the year with a torn ACL, and now Robert Saleh must come up with a solution. The run defense can continue to shine, but an already vulnerable Niners secondary, now without Bosa, will mandate more blitzing, five-man fronts, and creative coverage schemes.
The reality is there’s no way to replace Bosa. Kyle Posey of Niners Nation notes that the 49er pressure rate against Arizona was 45.5% with Bosa on the field and 28% without him. Bryce Huff has played well, Mykel Williams says he's playing faster as he learns the system, there is still great talent upfront. However, Bosa is the center of gravity of the defense and losing him could put the season in jeopardy.
A trade can bring help, but there are six games to be played before the deadline on November 5th. Underperforming teams will be the trade target. Of concern, the Niners have multiple needs at the deadline at DB and Edge, possibly WR and Safety as well. Would they be willing to give up multiple draft assets to fill multiple needs? That will depend on their record in Week 9.
Comp pick guru Nick Korte off Over The Line projects the 49ers will have three fourth-round comp picks and a fifth in the upcoming draft. Those picks will be in play at the deadline if the Niners' record merits moves.
Trade
Miami is in freefall. Jaelan Phillips is in his final year of guaranteed money. He has missed over 20 games in the last two seasons due to injury but is healthy this year. Phillips had 15.5 sacks his first two seasons in the league and is 26.
The New York Giants are 0-3, and all they have is a defensive line. They picked up the 2026 option for Kayvon Thibodeux, but could look to move on if the offer is enticing. Thibodeux is 24 and has 1.5 sacks on the season.
New Orleans will be open to dealing. Franchise fixture, 36-year-old Cameron Jordan, is playing his best football in years. They likely keep him so he retires a Saint, but if Jordan wants to play for a winner, he may ask out, and it would be a return home for the former Cal star. He is in the final year of guaranteed money; 2026 is a void year on his contract. Carl Granderson is younger at 30, but he has an $18 million cap hit in 2026 and 2027.
Cincinnati signed Trey Hendrickson to a one-year deal and has just lost Joe Burrow for three months. If they pile up losses they could move him deadline, but the price would be exceptionally steep both to get Hendrickson and then re-sign him.
In House
Sam Okuayinonu has stepped up his game this year; he will have to take on more snaps together with Yetur Gross-Matos. There’s no way to replace Bosa, and the drop off is significant, but Okuayinonu has shown he can contribute.
Tactics
The 49ers' blitz rate is just 9.4%, 28th in the league. That will have to go up. Particularly next week, as Jacksonville is tied for second in the NFL in sacks allowed, only giving up one sack per game.
Saleh is helped by having several capable blitzers. Upton Stout has been effective, Dee Winters was highly productive at TCU rushing the passer, and Jason Pinnock is a proven blitzer as well. Once the team activates Nick Martin, he can be part of the new strategy. Saleh sent Ji’Ayir Brown on a blitz vs. Arizona, and Kyler Murray ran away from him. They need speed and finishing. Once Malik Mustapha returns, he can be part of the mix as well.
The Niners have deployed five-man fronts, so that will have to be part of the plan now. Simulated pressure will need to be a staple going forward, mixing coverages and masking potential blitzers.
On 3rd Down
The critical down is third, and the Niners have taken their conversion percentage against from 28th in the league last year to 7th in 2025. A jump from 43% to 33% due to upgraded personnel and Saleh’s arrival.
Part of the 3rd down success is due to the vastly improved run defense. They are second in the NFL at run stuff rate, runs for no gain or a loss. The rest of the defense without Bosa can continue that; success on 1st and 2nd becomes even more important now to set up 3rd and long.
For the Niners to continue winning, the defensive success on 3rd down needs to continue, and Saleh will need to be willing to take plenty of risks to make that happen.
The Next Three Games
Without Bosa, the Niners' secondary will be under more pressure, and unfortunately, that coincides with games against three likely playoff teams.
The Niners are weakest at DB2 with Renardo Green and at safety in pass coverage. Seattle foolishly ignored that and lost as a result. New Orleans threw for three TDs against the safeties, but Spencer Rattler threw way behind Chris Olave uncovered in the end zone to provide the margin of victory for the Niners. Arizona targeted the safeties for key 3rd down conversions.
The biggest threat to the Niners is a sharp offensive coordinator, together with a capable quarterback. That will be the case in each of the next three games. If the Niners don’t come up with a solution, they can fall to 3-3. That illustrates the importance of Nick Bosa.