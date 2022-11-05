What is the Playoff Outlook for the 49ers?

Things were going to get dark for the 49ers had they lost to the Rams.

Another 3-5 start would've been a disaster. Thankfully, they ended up steamrolling the Rams with a great second-half performance behind the efforts of Christian McCaffrey. It was a game that looks like it could put the 49ers offense back on track after a mediocre start.

Going into the Bye week with a 4-4 record basically makes it a brand new season for the 49ers. A new slate is something plenty of teams would take going into the second half of this season. And with their .500 record, the 49ers are in good standing for a playoff run.

So what exactly is the playoff outlook for the 49ers?

They will win the NFC West. It is crazy for me to fathom considering the 49ers were on a negative trajectory given their inconsistencies. But I really do believe that they have found themselves on offense and it is thanks to the acquisition of McCaffrey. Much like last season, the 49ers made a move on offense around midseason to find themselves.

Deebo Samuel was that move to running back that saw them soar to the moon, while McCaffrey looks poised to be that replicated move in 2022. The NFC is weak, so there is no way the 49ers miss out on the playoffs. And as much as I am eating my words on slandering the Seahawks before the season, I don't envision them winning the division. They haven't really beaten anyone legitimate. Seattle isn't as great as they are made out to be, but they are certainly not as weak as originally thought.

As for the Rams and Cardinals, I can't take them seriously. The Rams look like they are playing with half a team because that is how severely lacking they are with talent. Looks like the gambling of picks now, while mortgaging the future has caught up. And the Cardinals? Don't get me started on them. They're a joke. No way they win the division with their clown show, but much like the Seahawks, cannot be overlooked. Arizona has made it a battle in their matchups with the 49ers.

The NFC West is really the 49ers' to lose.

San Francisco only has THREE road games the rest of the way. One of them is a trip to Mexico City against Arizona, a trip to Las Vegas to face the Raiders, and a Thursday night game versus Seattle. Only the trip to Seattle is a true road game that will hinder the 49ers in terms of home field advantage. So the 49ers have it laid out heavily in their favor.

It is time for them to stop messing around and lock in for this second half of the season playoff push. The Bye week arrived at the perfect time for the healthy players and coaches to get a quick reset, while allowing another week for injured players to get healthy. Playoff contending teams love nothing more than a midseason bye week, so the 49ers cannot take it for granted.

Anything less than a division clinching playoff berth will be a disappointment.