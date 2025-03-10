All 49ers

What the Rams Signing Davante Adams Means for the 49ers

The NFC West just became a much tougher division.

Grant Cohn

New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after getting on the scoreboard first with a first quarter touchdown, Sunday, December 22, 2024, in East Rutherford.
New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after getting on the scoreboard first with a first quarter touchdown, Sunday, December 22, 2024, in East Rutherford. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Rams signed wide receiver Davante Adams to a two-year $46 million contract on Sunday according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. This is not good news for the 49ers.

I'm not saying the 49ers should have signed Adams. They're one of the oldest teams in the league and they need to get younger and more cost-efficient as a result of lots of bad decisions they've made the past few years.

But the 49ers currently are gutting their team while the Rams go all-in. No other team played the Eagles tougher than the Rams did in the playoffs, and now they have arguably the best wide receiver duo in the NFL between Adams and Puka Nacua. They just might be better than the Eagles now.

Meanwhile, the 49ers' big move this offseason probably will be a contract extension for Purdy and maybe George Kittle, too. Which means they're not getting better while the Rams are making giant leaps forward.

So the 49ers probably can forget about winning the division next season or honestly competing for the Super Bowl. They're taking a reset season to balance their finances so they hopefully can be ready to compete in 2026.

Which means they should lower ticket prices. Be honest with the fans. Don't sell hope that isn't realistic. The 49ers are taking a strategic step back so they can hopefully take two steps forward in 2026.

That's the truth.

