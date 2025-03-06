All 49ers

Where the 49ers Benefit the Most if They Sign Davante Adams

Adding Davante Adams could drastically improve this area for the 49ers.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Dec 1, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a touchdown pass in front of Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love (20) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a touchdown pass in front of Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love (20) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

Wide receiver is a need for the 49ers.

Deebo Samuel is now with the Commanders and Brandon Aiyuk is recovering from a torn ACL and MCL. There is no telling when Aiyuk will be ready and how long it will take him to return to form, assuming he can. 

The 49ers could go into 2025 with Jauan Jennings as the lead receiver and hope that Ricky Pearsall and Jacob Cowing can step up. However, it doesn’t hurt to add a veteran receiver who can hold it down with Aiyuk out.

One receiver who can do that and more is Davante Adams. He can be signed at any moment thanks to the Jets releasing him before free agency. Adams reportedly seeks a return to the west coast, so that makes the 49ers an attractive destination.

He would be an excellent fit to the offense in many facets, but there is one where the 49ers benefit the most if they sign him.

It is his impact in the red zone. The 49ers need to improve in this critical area the most after a horrendous touchdown conversion rate (57 percent) in 2024.

Around midseason, the 49ers had less than a 50 percent touchdown conversion rate, so they ended up salvaging a poor start. In 2023, the 49ers had the best red zone touchdown rate, at 68 percent. 

Red zone woes were a significant reason the 49ers couldn’t win a few games. Adams is the player who can drastically improve them there. He’s been one of the best redzone and goal line receivers for years.

The route running skills Adams possesses are impeccable. It will work amazingly well with Purdy, who won’t have to hold the ball for too long. Adams will be able to get open more times than not.

And if he can’t, it’s likely due to him drawing the best coverage defender or a bracket/double-coverage. Purdy can then move off of him and look to George Kittle or whoever else. 

The 49ers should want Adams and Adams should want the 49ers. But as usual, it will come down to the price.

There should be little confidence in the 49ers offering a feasible number to Adams, especially when they’re primarily searching for a bandaid for Aiyuk.

It’s the same process as last offseason when the 49ers searched for Dre Greenlaw’s fill-in. Only this time, the 49ers don’t have to desperately make a move.

They might view going after Adams as one, but he would be more than a fill-in for Aiyuk with his impact in the red zone and more.

Read more

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News