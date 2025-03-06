Where the 49ers Benefit the Most if They Sign Davante Adams
Wide receiver is a need for the 49ers.
Deebo Samuel is now with the Commanders and Brandon Aiyuk is recovering from a torn ACL and MCL. There is no telling when Aiyuk will be ready and how long it will take him to return to form, assuming he can.
The 49ers could go into 2025 with Jauan Jennings as the lead receiver and hope that Ricky Pearsall and Jacob Cowing can step up. However, it doesn’t hurt to add a veteran receiver who can hold it down with Aiyuk out.
One receiver who can do that and more is Davante Adams. He can be signed at any moment thanks to the Jets releasing him before free agency. Adams reportedly seeks a return to the west coast, so that makes the 49ers an attractive destination.
He would be an excellent fit to the offense in many facets, but there is one where the 49ers benefit the most if they sign him.
It is his impact in the red zone. The 49ers need to improve in this critical area the most after a horrendous touchdown conversion rate (57 percent) in 2024.
Around midseason, the 49ers had less than a 50 percent touchdown conversion rate, so they ended up salvaging a poor start. In 2023, the 49ers had the best red zone touchdown rate, at 68 percent.
Red zone woes were a significant reason the 49ers couldn’t win a few games. Adams is the player who can drastically improve them there. He’s been one of the best redzone and goal line receivers for years.
The route running skills Adams possesses are impeccable. It will work amazingly well with Purdy, who won’t have to hold the ball for too long. Adams will be able to get open more times than not.
And if he can’t, it’s likely due to him drawing the best coverage defender or a bracket/double-coverage. Purdy can then move off of him and look to George Kittle or whoever else.
The 49ers should want Adams and Adams should want the 49ers. But as usual, it will come down to the price.
There should be little confidence in the 49ers offering a feasible number to Adams, especially when they’re primarily searching for a bandaid for Aiyuk.
It’s the same process as last offseason when the 49ers searched for Dre Greenlaw’s fill-in. Only this time, the 49ers don’t have to desperately make a move.
They might view going after Adams as one, but he would be more than a fill-in for Aiyuk with his impact in the red zone and more.
