Why 49ers CB Renardo Green Looks Like the Real Deal

Expect to see Green and Puka Nacua match up twice a season for at least the next few years.

Mar 1, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida State defensive back Renardo Green (DB11) works out / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
SANTA CLARA -- Renardo Green just had his first practice with the 49ers. Here's what we learned about him.

THE GOOD

He's really, really good at playing press man-to-man coverage. He uses his hands, he ties up the receiver at the line of scrimmage and then he turns and chases the receiver hip to hip leaving zero separation. He can do this playing outside or in the slot, and he did this to first-round pick Ricky Pearsall multiple times, which is impressive. Green will not give up quick, easy completions in the NFL.

THE NOT SO GOOD

He's far less comfortable playing off coverage because he still wants to use his hands, which is against the rules when he's more than 5 yards downfield. That's why he committed lots of penalties in college. He grabs receivers at the top of their route when he gives them a cushion before the snap. He'll have to correct his off-coverage technique before he can play.

THE VERDICT

Green seems like he can be a game-changer as a nickelback, similar to Devon Witherspoon of the Seahawks and Trent McDuffie of the Chiefs -- both first-round picks. McDuffie in particular shut down Deebo Samuel in the Super Bowl simply by playing press-man coverage. Green has the same skill set, and it's an extremely valuable one, considering McDuffie was one of the Chiefs' best players in the Super Bowl.

The 49ers have to find an answer for Puka Nacua, the Rams young slot receiver. Expect to see Green and Nacua match up twice a season for at least the next few years.

