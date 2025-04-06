All 49ers

Why the 49ers Should Have Started Rebuilding Last Year

Bill Walsh always said it's better to get rid of a player a year too soon than a year too late. Too bad the 49ers didn't follow his advice.

Grant Cohn

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan have had a terrific run the past eight seasons with the 49ers.

They deserve a ton of credit for building a roster that won two NFC Championships. In 2023, they legitimately had the best roster in the NFL -- nine of their players ranked in the NFL's top 100. And yet, they lost to the Chiefs by three points in overtime of the Super Bowl.

That's why the 49ers tried to run it back one more time with the same group of old players. They were emotional and couldn't accept that they had missed their window. Now, they're rebuilding a year too late. The best they could do was trade Deebo Samuel for a fifth-round pick and let lots of free agents sign with other teams.

The 49ers also were open to trading Brandon Aiyuk, who tore his ACL, MCL, and meniscus after signing a four-year, $120 million extension with the 49ers last year. But no teams were interested in taking on such an expensive wide receiver coming off such a brutal injury. Go figure.

In retrospect, if the 49ers had unemotionally assessed their situation after losing a second Super Bowl, they would have seen that they had the perfect opportunity to rebuild last year. They could have traded Aiyuk, Christian McCaffrey and Trent Williams and received first-round picks for each of them. Instead, the 49ers extended all three and all of them got injured. And now, they're untradeable.

Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

