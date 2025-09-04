All 49ers

Why Jauan Jennings' new contract is perfect for him and the 49ers

Talk about a win-win.

Parker Hurley

Nov 23, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) reacts after a reception for a first down against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
The San Francisco 49ers and Jauan Jennings had a hard time coming to an agreement on a long-term extension. However, there is a good chance that the revised contract with an incentive bonus for Jennings may end up being the best-case for both parties entering the 2025 season. 

Jauan Jennings new contract with San Francisco 49ers is a win for both sides

Jennings was making only $7.5M this year, which is below the performance he put out last season. Jennings also just saw players like TuTu Atwell, Dyami Brown, and Josh Palmer sign deals for $10M per year this offseason. 

Jennings is not an elite receiver, but most fans can agree he is in the tier with those players, if not above it. The new incentives can take him to $10.5M which is more than the recent run of secondary receivers who got paid. 

This also gives Jennings a chance to cash in this offseason. If Jennings hits the open market and teams can start to bid on him, he is gone, If he performs well this year, something like $15M is on the table for him, and even if he does not, with teams bidding to pay Dyami Brown as much as $10M, he will find a team that give him that deal. 

So, Jennings gets cash and respect this year, and will get paid even more next year. He is not going to stay with San Francisco in most scenarios, but this may be a win for the 49ers as well. 

San Francisco would like to keep Jennings, but only at a modest price. They are going to be paying Brock Purdy and the roster is top-heavy as it is. They cannot take on extra money for secondary players. 

The team could enter 2026 with Brandon Aiyuk healthy and Ricky Pearsall ascending into a veteran worth building around. There is no need for them to have invested in Jennings. 

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (in black hoodie) watches his teammates work out during the second day of tra
Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (in black hoodie) watches his teammates work out during the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

However, Aiyuk is hurt right now and Pearsall is unproven. Keeping Jennings in the mix for the short term was vital to the team. Making the new salary playing-time based also gives the 49ers an out if Jennings gets injured, or tries to milk out the final season of his deal to enter free agency healthy. 

Jennings gets his short-term money and is now open to getting a lot more in the long term. The 49ers get a motivated Jennings on the field, and they do not tie up their cap space moving forward. The two found a way to achieve a win-win.

