Why Marquez Valdes-Scantling turned down Aaron Rodgers for 49ers

Parker Hurley

Nov 5, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) celebrates with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) after catching a pass to score a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
The San Francisco 49ers signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the practice squad, and while the Seattle Seahawks released the veteran receiver, the 49ers were not the only team that was interested in signing him. The Pittsburgh Steelers, and long-time quarterback of Valdes-Scantling, Aaron Rodgers, had interest in signing him. Valdes-Scantling chose the 49ers. 

Marquez Valdes-Scantling chooses San Francisco 49ers over Aaron Rodgers and Pittsburgh Steelers

He explained that while he appreciated an old friend showing interest in him, the fit in the offense and path to the field are why he chose the 49ers. 

I played in the system before and had success in the system before, so it's a no-brainer to be able to come into a place where you can help out in all facets, whether it be on the field or off the field. Being able to get onto the field right away, obviously, that's the goal. And so, being able to jump-start that process of learning the system, it betters the chances of you being on the field.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Valdes-Scantling is obviously referring to his time with Matt LeFleur. LeFleur coached MVS from 2019 to 2021 with the Green Bay Packers. Of course, LeFleur coached under Kyle Shanahan from 2008-09 with the Houston Texans, from 2010-13 with Washington, and from 2015-16 with the Atlanta Falcons. 

LeFleur is known for bringing concepts from the Shanahan offense with him, and Valdes-Scantling set his career high in yards in that offense. So, while Valdes-Scantling enjoyed playing with Aaron Rodgers, he credits the scheme and LeFleur more than his star quarterback and friend. 

It could be more than that, though. First, MVS also played with Klint Kubiak both on the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks last year and this summer. Kubiak was in San Francisco as recently as 2023, so the familiarity with the offense is much stronger than the friendship with Rodgers. 

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates his 72-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantl
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates his 72-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83). / Mark Hoffman via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Valdes-Scantling also mentioned getting on the field right away. This would be more likely in San Francisco as well, even though he signed to the practice squad. 

Jordan Watkins is out Week 1, and Jauan Jennings is trending closer to that state every day he misses practice. The team would just have Ricky Pearsall, Skyy Moore, and Russell Gage in Week 1. So, they will use a practice squad call-up on MVS.


The Steelers, on the other hand, have DK Metcalf, Roman Wilson, and Calvin Austin likely starting Week 1. Wilson and Austin are unproven, but both are former draft picks on their rookie deals. Pittsburgh wanted Valdes-Scantling in case those two did not meet expectations, and San Francisco needed him right now because they have nothing. 

So, San Francisco was the clear choice for Valdes-Scantling, and it makes sense for him. Do not be surprised to not only see Valdes-Scantling on the active roster on Week 1, but he will likely be starting and potentially earning targets given his fit in the system.

Published
Parker Hurley
PARKER HURLEY

