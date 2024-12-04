Why the 49ers Could Sign Jaguars Quarterback Mac Jones this Offseason
The 49ers' quarterback room simply isn't good enough.
Last season, they had Brock Purdy AND Sam Darnold. That was a good quarterback room. Darnold clearly pushed Purdy who had an MVP-caliber year in 2023.
This season, the 49ers have Purdy, whose numbers are down. And behind him, they have Brandon Allen and Joshua Dobbs, a couple third-stringers who can't win with this roster or push Purdy. They're useless.
The 49ers have to make it a priority to sign a quality backup quarterback this offseason. Someone talented enough to win if Purdy goes down again. Maybe even someone talented enough to replace Purdy if he continues to decline.
In 2021, there were reports that the 49ers considered drafting Mac Jones after trading up for the third pick. Clearly, they liked him when he was coming out of Alabama. Now, the former first-round pick is the backup for the Jaguars and he will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Which means the 49ers could get him on a cheap, one-year deal.
Why not?
Purdy definitely is more mobile than Jones, but Jones can move well enough plus he is bigger than Purdy, he has a quicker release than Purdy and he throws a better deep ball than Purdy.
Jones' presence alone should bring out the best in Purdy. And if Purdy doesn't rebound, then the 49ers will have another young talented quarterback they can develop.
The 49ers need to hedge their bets at quarterback until they're sure they've found someone who's elite.