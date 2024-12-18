Why the 49ers Could Sign Kirk Cousins if the Falcons Release Him
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers most likely will be in the quarterback market this offseason and Kirk Cousins seems to be available. Will they get him?
The Falcons just benched Cousins a few months after signing him to a four-year, $180 million contract because he's 36, he leads the league in interceptions and they have a rookie quarterback they drafted in Round 1 this year. His time in Atlanta is done.
The Falcons most likely would like to trade Cousins, but no one wants his awful contract, so Atlanta probably will have to release him and eat a ton of dead cap space. That's what the Broncos had to do with Russell Wilson this year. Which means the Falcons probably will pay for Cousins to play elsewhere next season.
Enter the 49ers. Their starting quarterback, Brock Purdy, reportedly wants $60 million per season. If the 49ers offer him closer to $40 million per season and he turns them down, they might want to sign another quarterback just in case Purdy decides to hold out. And the 49ers probably could sign Cousins for the league minimum considering the Falcons have to pay him $27.5 million in 2025.
It's not out of the realm of possibilitiy that the 49ers could have both Purdy and Cousins on the roster next season while both get paid roughly $1 million for the year. Talk about a bargain. The 49ers would have one of the cheapest quarterback rooms in the league and it would be a big improvement over what they have now.