Why the 49ers' Defense Could Struggle Against D.K. Metcalf
One of the more unique weeks of the season for the San Francisco 49ers is when they play the Seattle Seahawks.
The history between these two division rivals has been intense ever since 2011. It has remained that way despite the vast changes to them both. This matchup between the 49ers and the Seahawks has been riveting because of the battle between Charvarius Ward and D.K. Metcalf.
Ward has been locking up Metcalf in their last few matchups. It's one that Ward always looks forward to because the 49ers typically let him shadow Metcalf throughout the game. That is likely to happen again for this game. However, defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen was vague about it.
"It can happen. We'll see. We evaluate everything and we'll go from there. I like all our corners. I respect DK a lot," said Sorensen.
He may have been vague about it, but there is a chance Ward doesn't shadow Metcalf in this game. Ward hasn't been good this season. He has admitted that himself to the San Francisco Chronicle. The 23 times he's been targeted, he's allowed 13 for 198 yards and one touchdown. That isn't sufficient at all for a player coming off an All-Pro season.
Now, Ward has been dealing with a knee injury. That could be a factor in his underperformance so far this season. Regardless, it is a pretty big concern. He has been a reason the 49ers' defense isn't playing up to their normal standard.
Since Ward is hurt and not playing at a high level, the 49ers' defense could struggle against Metcalf. Ward has been the eraser for these matchups. It allows the 49ers to focus elsewhere with Ward putting Metcalf on the back of a milk carton. But that might not be the case in this game.
Metcalf might end up getting the better of this matchup. The 49ers will have to give Ward support since they don't have another cornerback who can match as well with him. Ward will likely see his fair share of one-on-one opportunities, but not at his usual rate in previous matchups.