All 49ers

Why the 49ers' Defense Could Struggle Against D.K. Metcalf

Seattle's star receiver D.K. Metcalf has struggled against the 49ers' defense thanks to Charvarius Ward, but that might change in Week 6.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Nov 23, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) breaks up a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) breaks up a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
In this story:

One of the more unique weeks of the season for the San Francisco 49ers is when they play the Seattle Seahawks.

The history between these two division rivals has been intense ever since 2011. It has remained that way despite the vast changes to them both. This matchup between the 49ers and the Seahawks has been riveting because of the battle between Charvarius Ward and D.K. Metcalf.

Ward has been locking up Metcalf in their last few matchups. It's one that Ward always looks forward to because the 49ers typically let him shadow Metcalf throughout the game. That is likely to happen again for this game. However, defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen was vague about it.

"It can happen. We'll see. We evaluate everything and we'll go from there. I like all our corners. I respect DK a lot," said Sorensen.

He may have been vague about it, but there is a chance Ward doesn't shadow Metcalf in this game. Ward hasn't been good this season. He has admitted that himself to the San Francisco Chronicle. The 23 times he's been targeted, he's allowed 13 for 198 yards and one touchdown. That isn't sufficient at all for a player coming off an All-Pro season.

Now, Ward has been dealing with a knee injury. That could be a factor in his underperformance so far this season. Regardless, it is a pretty big concern. He has been a reason the 49ers' defense isn't playing up to their normal standard.

Since Ward is hurt and not playing at a high level, the 49ers' defense could struggle against Metcalf. Ward has been the eraser for these matchups. It allows the 49ers to focus elsewhere with Ward putting Metcalf on the back of a milk carton. But that might not be the case in this game.

Metcalf might end up getting the better of this matchup. The 49ers will have to give Ward support since they don't have another cornerback who can match as well with him. Ward will likely see his fair share of one-on-one opportunities, but not at his usual rate in previous matchups.

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News