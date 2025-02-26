Why the 49ers Didn't Retain Brian Griese as QB Coach
Clarity has been gained on 49ers quarterback coach Brian Griese's departure. On Wednesday, General Manager John Lynch revealed why the 49ers didn't retain Griese.
“So Griese, when he committed, kind of an outside of the box thing that Kyle [Shanahan] had always thought of Griese, that he'd be a great coach," Lynch said. "He approached him, I think Griese was in a different world and he had given it some thought on the front end, and at the time he gave us a three-year commitment.
"He's a very principled guy. I think as often does, I think family and certain other things, I don't want to speak for Brian, but other things were pulling at him. Respect that he made a tough decision, but one he thought was best for him and his family.”
Lynch later adds that it was a "family decision" on Griese's end. This was an aspect I pointed out when I wrote about Griese's departure on Tuesday. He went from being an analyst for ESPN, a relaxed position that pays well with little work, to a position coach that demands a ton of investment.
To be a coach in the NFL, you have to be in love with it. The time and toll it takes isn't for the faint of heart. If the love starts to waver, it becomes easier to leave the realm, which appears to be what Griese is doing.
The 49ers will forever be in Griese's debt. He was the one who advocated for the 49ers to draft Brock Purdy. If they didn't listen to him, the 49ers would be in dire straits at the quarterback position. His legacy will forever be tied to Purdy.