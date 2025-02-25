Why the 49ers Might Extend Brock Purdy Before Free Agency
The grandest topic of discussion this offseason for the 49ers is the extension of Brock Purdy.
All signs seem to indicate that an extension will get done. Purdy made it clear at his exit interview that he wants to get it done early in the offseason and not tarry. However, the value is where this topic will hit its twists and turns.
It's part of why envisioning these negotiations getting done quickly is tough. Still, there is a possibility they can agree on an extension. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah believes teams will start to extend their players in the next couple of weeks.
Purdy is a more unique case than the players Jeremiah is likely referencing, but it doesn't change the fact that getting his extension done soon benefits the 49ers. The preliminary deadline to extend Purdy should occur before free agency.
That way, the 49ers know how much salary cap space and money they need to spend to sign players. If Purdy is hesitant to do it, the 49ers can convince him that doing it now will allow the team to add pieces around him and be successful.
All the 49ers have to do is be transparent with Purdy and let him know that the team needs to add several plays to improve. The 49ers are typically excellent with their communication to their players because of how transparent they are.
It's why almost every player has nothing but positive things to say about the team, including the ones who left. Of course, if the offer Purdy receives isn't satisfactory, he likely tells the 49ers to kick rocks. But you never know in these situations.
Maybe the 49ers give a fair enough offer and Purdy takes it. There are a lot of variables at play here that can lead to several avenues on how this draws out. Extending Purdy before free agency is one of them.
It is an avenue the 49ers and Purdy should aim for as it benefits the team tremendously. Easier said than done though.