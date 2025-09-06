Why this 49ers Offensive Weapon is So Crucial to Brock Purdy's Success
With the new NFL season just around the corner, San Francisco’s training camp hints that the Brock Purdy–George Kittle connection may be the team’s key to success.
Kittle, in particular, had one of his best seasons in 2024, standing out as a bright spot during an otherwise disappointing 6-11 campaign.
Purdy discusses the chemistry with Kittle
Training camp signalled multiple injuries and issues with key offensive weapons. Ricky Pearsall missed periods despite showing improvements. Jauan Jennings held out and now heads into Week 1 lacking sharpness. Now, Christian McCaffrey might miss the season opener in Seattle.
These early weeks in the season will be a big opportunity for Kittle to help with a lot of the work.
When asked about how the connection has been between both of them throughout training camp, Purdy commented on Thursday: "Yeah, it's been good. Obviously, we've had a great camp together. I think just he understands our offense. I understand it and for us to be able to go out and see the game the same way and for him to be where he needs to be.
"Just the trust, the timing, I think we've gotten a lot of looks and reps together just over the years. In the offseason, yeah we train together which is great, but the minute we step out on that field, it's just us playing ball.
"Two guys that absolutely love the game. We're always talking about every rep, who needs to be where and what we both can be doing better. So, the communication part of it has been huge for us. Then you see it on the field in the game. Hopefully, it doesn't matter where we're playing, it's always, 'hey, you've got to do your job.'
"And we've had success in Seattle together, yes, but every single game's different and more than anything, I trust 85 and I know he's going to continue to be the consistent tight end that we need and be where he's supposed to be and I'm going to continue throwing him the ball."
Key statistics between Purdy and Kittle
Statistically, Kittle has made 174 catches for 2,561 yards and converted 23 touchdowns since Purdy became the starting quarterback for the Niners.
He has posted back-to-back 1000+ receiving yards seasons, too. This marks the first time he's done that since 2018 and 2019.
These statistics only tell half of the story, too, considering his efficiency and reliability.
In summary, Purdy must utilize this ever-growing bond between him and Kittle to unlock the full potential of the 49ers’ offense this season.