Wide receiver leaves practice early with calf injury at 49ers camp

This is getting ridiculous.

Grant Cohn

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
The 49ers can't catch a break at wide receiver.

First, Ricky Pearsall injured his hamstring. Then, Jacob Cowing injured his as well. Then, Pearsall finally made his return today, and another wide receiver went down.

This time, it was Jauan Jennings. He left practice early after reaggravating a calf injury that kept him out for the second day of minicamp in June. After practice, Kyle Shanahan said the team didn't know the severity of the injury yet, so stay tuned. We'll see if Jennings is on the field tomorrow when the 49res put pads on for the first time this offseason.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) runs for yards after the catch against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre
Oct 10, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) runs for yards after the catch against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Brown (22) during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

This injury is awful timing for Jennings, because he wants a contract extension. And instead of holding out or holding in, he decided to be a good guy and practice with the team while he waits patiently for the 49ers to take care of him.

When he made Jennings made his request, I projected that the 49ers would extend on the first or second day of padded practices, meaning tomorrow or the next day. Now, they might choose to wait until Jennings recovers. Or, they could change their minds entirely. It's a business, after all.

This is why Jennings probably should have held in like Brandon Aiyuk did last year. He would have protected himself from injury, and he would have given himself a better chance to get what he wants, even if he had to ruffle feathers along the way.

You live and you learn.

