Will the 49ers Draft Running Back Ashton Jeanty in Round 1?

Jeanty most likely will be the best player available.

Grant Cohn

Nov 23, 2024; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Boise State Broncos running back and Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty (2) runs for a touchdown against the Wyoming Cowboys during the first quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-Imagn Images
The 49ers currently pick 11th in the NFL Draft and Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty could be available. Will the 49ers take him?

Jeanty played running back at Boise State and rushed for 2,497 yards and 29 touchdowns this season. He also caught 77 passes in three years, so he's a complete running back and a generational talent.

Most mock drafts project the 49ers to pass on Jeanty and pick an offensive tackle or a defensive lineman instead, which would make tons of sense. The 49ers are thin in the trenches. They definitely could use a difference-maker on either line.

But Jeanty most likely will be the best player available. And the 49ers have a big need at running back, too. Christian McCaffrey currently is rehabbing an injured PCL and will be 29 next season. He may never be able to carry the 49ers the way he did in 2022 and 2023. And without him, the 49ers have been mediocre at best.

Kyle Shanahan can turn almost any running back into a 1,000-yard rusher -- his father could do that, too. But to win, the Shanahans usually have relied upon dominant running backs who could be the focal point of the attack. Think Terrell Davis once upon a time, Raheem Mostert in 2019, Deebo Samuel in 2021 and McCaffrey until this year.

Shanahan passed on McCaffrey in the 2017 draft to take defensive lineman Solomon Thomas instead -- a decision that seemed smart at the time, but in retrospect was a massive blunder. Don't be surprised if Shanahan takes the running back this time around.

