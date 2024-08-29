Will the 49ers Force Brandon Aiyuk to Play on his Fifth-Year Option?
A few weeks ago, Brandon Aiyuk said the 49ers have two options -- extend him or trade him. Pick one.
Turns out there could be a third option -- do nothing. Force Aiyuk to play out the fifth and final season of his rookie contract. And if he sits out for a few games, too bad for him.
Aiyuk probably thinks that if he refuses to practice and threatens to miss games, the 49ers finally will give him the extension he wants or trade him to the Steelers. But that result would be embarrassing for the 49ers. It's possible they would prefer to keep him and let him sit out.
Because if the 49ers trade Aiyuk now, they merely will get draft picks next year. If they keep him one more season, they could franchise tag him and trade him for picks next year. So they wouldn't gain much by trading him now. But they certainly would lose face to their fans and around the league and they would wave the white flag in a stand off that has gotten unusually contentious and personal.
I don't think the 49ers want to let Aiyuk get over on them. I don't think they want to let him force his way out of town and choose his destination. I don't think the 49ers want to create a precedent for players in the future.
I do think Shanahan would love to prove that he doesn't need Aiyuk to have a successful offense.
I'm guessing this saga will continue for a while.