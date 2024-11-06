Will the 49ers Re-Sign Running Back Jordan Mason?
Say goodbye to Jordan Mason?
One of the most underrated players on the 49ers could be on his way out of town this offseason. Jordan Mason, the fourth-leading rusher in the NFL, will be a restricted free agent this offseason. And the 49ers may not be able to afford him.
Mason has proven that he's one of the top running backs in the NFL, but he won't start for the 49ers as long as they have Christian McCaffrey, who could make his return from bilateral Achilles tendonitis this Sunday. Plus the 49ers have backup running back Isaac Guerendo who's under contract through 2027.
Which means Mason could be the odd man out. And that's partially because he could be one of the top running backs on the market despite being a restricted free agent. He's only 25 and has carried the ball just 217 times in his career, so he's young and fresh.
The 49ers most likely will place a second-round tender on Mason this offseason. So any team that wants to sign him would have to send the 49ers their second-round draft pick and then pay Mason $5.2 million next season. That's a reasonable price for a Pro Bowl-caliber running back who hasn't hit his prime yet. So even though the 49ers could lose a valuable player, they also could get a high draft pick for him.
It's hard to say where the 49ers would be right now if they didn't have Mason. When McCaffrey went down unexpectedly before Week 1, Mason was the only running back on the roster who was capable of carrying the load at the time. Without him, the 49ers probably would have a losing record.
His future is bright.