Will the 49ers Trade Brock Purdy on Draft Night?

Something fishy seems afoot with the 49ers and Brock Purdy this offseason.

Grant Cohn

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Something fishy seems afoot with the 49ers and Brock Purdy this offseason.

Here's what we know:

1. Brian Griese, Purdy's biggest advocate in the organization, the person who pushed the team to draft Purdy and then coached him personally the past three years, mysteriously stepped away from coaching recently.

2. John Lynch recently said he wants Purdy to be with the organization as long as he's with the organization, but there's no guarantee he'll get an extension. There's also no guarantee Lynch and Kyle Shanahan will be with the organization next year if they miss the playoffs again, this time after paying Purdy big bucks. The NFL is a volatile league.

3. The 49ers are looking into selling a 10 percent stake in their team while simultaneously purchasing a controlling share in their second European soccer team -- Rangers FC of Scotland. They also own Leeds United.

4. Lynch said at the Combine that the 49ers front office is under tighter financial constraints than usual this year. A few days later, the 49ers traded Deebo Samuel to avoid paying him a $15 million check on March 22. The 49ers could do the same to Brandon Aiyuk to avoid paying him a $22 million check on April 1.

If the 49ers owners want to save cash so they can spend more on soccer, trading Purdy would be the best way to do that.

Purdy will be the biggest investment the 49ers owners ever have made in a football player, and they don't seem particularly eager to shell out massive amounts of cash right now.

So don't be surprised if the 49ers ultimately lowball Purdy, he rejects their offer, they trade him for a first-round pick and replace him with a rookie who will be cheap for the next four years.

Is that scenario so farfetched?

Grant Cohn
