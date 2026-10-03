4 49ers to Closely Watch in Week 4 Against Broncos

Week 4 against the Denver Broncos is right around the corner for the San Francisco 49ers.

It’s a matchup that is sure to provide entertainment. Let’s take a look at the five 49ers you will want to keep a close tab on during the game.

Dre Greenlaw

You always have to hone in on a player when they’re facing their former team. This is a revenge game for the fiery Dre Greenlaw. He didn’t depart the Broncos on bad terms.

But it’s not like he left on a smooth note either. Greenlaw is sure to have had this game circled. He’ll love nothing more than to stick with the team that gave up on him and cut him this past year.

I fully expect Greenlaw to display a ton of emotion, which is usually the case anyway, but this time he’ll have an edge. And if this guy has an edge, you'd better hope you’re not his opponent.

Brock Purdy

Without question, Brock Purdy has been on fire to start this season. But now he gets to face his toughest defense to date. This is where he can prove if he’s truly raised his game.

You couldn’t say that against the Miami Dolphins, the Arizona Cardinals, and even the Los Angeles Rams, who clearly are overrated. Purdy has always played sweet against average or lowly opponents.

That is why his performance against Denver will be a litmus test. The Broncos have one of the better defenses in the league, and if Purdy performs anywhere close to his last two games, he’s raised his game.

Christian McCaffrey

One of Denver’s weaknesses is defending against the run. They’re statistically one of the worst run defenses in the league. This game sets up a prime chance for Christian McCaffrey.

I think he’ll eclipse 100 yards rushing in this game. Not only does the matchup favor him, but he’ll be incentivized to perform well against his father’s former team. It should be a fun showing from McCaffrey.

Jordan Watkins

Watkins was a healthy scratch in the first two games before being brought up last week against the Cardinals. He made the most of his opportunities in his first game played.

Watkins reeled in two catches for 60 yards and was executing his blocks at a high level. He’s set the floor for how good he can be. Now the question is: how does he follow up on last week?

The 49ers need a wide receiver to step up with Mike Evans hurt and Demarcus Robinson and De’Zhaun Stribling on Injured Reserve. It’ll be fascinating to see how Watkins can build on his last game.

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