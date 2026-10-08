49ers’ 2025 Draft Class Raises Major Concerns

At the quarter mark of the 2026 season, it is always a good time to look back at the rookie draft class and see how they look adjusting to the NFL. However, the 2025 draft class is just as interesting, and their second season should see a strong leap.

Unfortunately for the 49ers, the early returns from the 49ers' 2025 class are more about big questions than players taking leaps, although they do have some progression candidates.

San Francisco 49ers 2025 Draft Class Brings Major Questions

The 49ers' first draft pick was Mykel Williams. He has not taken a snap yet in 2026 after tearing his ACL in Week 9 of his rookie season. Williams is expected to debut in Week 6. Still, over a year and a quarter into his NFL career, he is still a complete unknown.

Alfred Collins got better as his rookie season went. He was expected to jump into a bigger role on a reshuffled defensive line in 2026. However, he tore his Achilles right before Week 1 started. He is an unknown until 2027.

Nick Martin was active for seven games as a rookie and played 15 defensive snaps along with 74 special teams snaps. He has been on the IR in 2026 and has not taken a snap.

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Upton Stout is the first 49ers pick to be a hit. He has started for San Francisco the past two seasons and is progressing in the new Raheem Morris defense.

CJ West was a depth option as a rookie, struggled early into Year 2, and then got hurt. He should be back this season but brings plenty of questions.

Jordan Watkins has four catches for 86 yards in his NFL career. Injuries are starting to force him onto the field in his second season.

Jordan James has four rushes for 15 yards and was promptly beaten out by third-round rookie Kaelon Black.

Marques Sigle has been a breakout starter in his second year after getting benched as a rookie.

Kurtis Rourke has been on the practice squad.

Connor Colby has taken a big step forward and looks like a competent left guard after being benched as a rookie.

Then, there is Junior Bergen, who is not on the team.

They found three starters from this draft class, which is not bad. However, the top three picks are major question marks, and four of the picks look like they will not contribute much in the next year or more.