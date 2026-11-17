It was a game that was much tougher to win than expected, but the San Francisco 49ers got the job done against the Dallas Cowboys, 46-40.

However, because the game was a stressful win, there are few overreactions to unpack. Here are my three overreactions from the 49ers' Week 10 win against the Cowboys.

49ers' pass rush goes ghost

Sep 11, 2026; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa at press conference after the 2026 NFL Melbourne Game against the Los Angeles Rams at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dak Prescott lit up the 49ers, and how couldn't he? There was no pass rush to bother him throughout the game. Prescott was extremely comfortable on nearly every dropback. He was only pressured 16 times, for a 29.6% pressure rate.

A defensive front with Nick Bosa, DeForest Buckner, and Osa Odighizuwa, that is pitiful. They need to be a lot better than that if they want to avoid giving up 40 points in a game. But this has happened for the second straight game.

The 49ers' pass rush wasn't a significant factor against the Las Vegas Raiders either. For a team with Super Bowl aspirations, this must improve. They will not win the Super Bowl without an effective pass rush. This is a concern until proven otherwise.

Brock Purdy needs to be great

Nov 15, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) looks on after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Brock Purdy hadn't put on his superhero cape, the 49ers would've lost to the Cowboys. He was amazing in this game and strengthened his MVP case.

However, the fact that the 49ers needed him to play at such a level for them to beat the Cowboys, who are no better than average, is concerning.

Is this what the 49ers need to win games? Does Purdy have to perform at an incredible level every game? Given their ineffective pass rush, it may be true, but it's unfair unless others pick up the slack.

The only bright side to that is it would exponentially help his MVP case since Purdy will be the driving force of the 49ers' success while overcoming other weak areas.

Offensive line declining?

Nov 15, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard (90) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is the 49ers' offensive line declining after their hot start to the season? They just made the Cowboys' defensive front look like a top-five unit. Purdy was sacked five times and pressured 12 times on 35 dropbacks.

It's the highest pressure rate (34.3%) he's faced since Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks. It's one thing to have a difficult time against Seattle, but the Cowboys? It was a concerning performance by the 49ers' offensive line.

Maybe it was just one game slide, with the Cowboys extra motivated. But the offensive line could be leaking oil, and it's not going to get better next week against the vaunted Minnesota Vikings defense.

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