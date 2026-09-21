How 49ers QB Brock Purdy is Raising His Game

By far, the most impressive performer for the San Francisco 49ers through two games this season is Brock Purdy.

He's been money on practically every dropback. Aside from one boneheaded interception in Week 1, he's been on fire. Purdy has accounted for six touchdowns and 551 total yards.

But the stats don't do his performances justice. Purdy hasn't looked this sharp at the beginning of a season since 2023, when he finished as an MVP finalist.

It's a little premature since it's only been two games played, but Purdy looks like he's raising his game. Kyle Shanahan was asked how Purdy has managed that after the 49ers' win over the Miami Dolphins.

Sep 20, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) passes against the Miami Dolphins in the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I thought he had his best training camp, just in terms of being aggressive with things, but not stupid. Still making the right efficient decision, but when there's a chance of things being aggressive, and I've seen that here these last two weeks. I think the more he plays, just with experience, the easier defenses come to recognize and things like that," Shanahan said. "I just think you gradually become a vet and used to everything that you've seen. You're used to every situation you've been in."

It does look like Purdy has matured as a passer. His main issue was that he always wanted to execute a big play. That led to him receiving a ton of pressure from pass rushers in the last two years.

He no longer has that mindset. Rather than holding onto the ball in search of an explosive play, he's dropping back to pass in search of the correct play. Even Purdy acknowledges that.

"Playing quarterback is dishing it out and staying ahead of the chains and taking completions when the defense is giving it to you," said Purdy. "So, I feel like I've had to learn sort of the hard way throughout my career so far on some experiences and some scars, but I feel like you’ve got to learn and make improvements and make change. That's what I did this offseason, I feel like. So, hopefully I can keep that up.”

The 49ers need Purdy to keep up this level. It's leading him to keep drives a lot and emerge with points. Plus, he's not putting the ball in harm's way.

A few more performances will be needed to confirm if Purdy has truly raised his game, but for now, he's done it in the first two, and that's opening up a ton of potential for the 49ers.

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