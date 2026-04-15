11 Late-Round Sleepers the 49ers Can’t Afford to Miss in the NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers have four picks in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL draft. They could also find ways to sneak back into the back end of the draft. Who are some names that are going to get drafted on day 3, but could end up being steals for the 49ers?

Eli Heidenreich, RB, Navy

Heidenreich was a wide receiver from Navy, but he profiles as one of the best pass-catching backs in the NFL. His diverse usage screams a Kyle Shanahan fit.

Josh Cameron, WR, Baylor

Cameron has a lot of traits that make him similar to Jauan Jennings, who became a late-round steal for the 49ers. He is massive, but hard to bring down with the ball in his hands. The 49ers will have to scheme him open, though.

DaeQuan Wright, TE, Ole Miss

Wright is a big body in the passing game and brings just enough as a blocker that he can be respected. He would be strong competition for Jake Tonges.

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Jude Bowry, OT, Boston College

There are a few snaps that you can watch of Bowry and think he is going to be a first-round pick. The inconsistency in his game holds him back, but the traits are enticing. In the late rounds, they could replace Trent Williams.

Evan Beerntsen, OG, Northwestern

This is a smaller and squattier player, but he gets off the ball quickly, he plays with tenacity, and he could become the next Nick Zakelj in the late rounds.

Jager Burton, OC, Kentucky

Burton is highly athletic and brings a lot of potential. He will need a year or two in the NFL weight room, but there is no better scheme fit.

Kaleb Proctor, DL, Southeast Louisiana

Proctor is a swing for the fences in a bad defensive tackle draft. He has flashes on tape, but the competition is not strong.

Nadame Tucker, Edge, Western Michigan

Tucker is a speed rusher who may never get 3-down work. He comes in at age 26, so the upside is minimal, but in the late rounds, he can compete to replace Bryce Huff.

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Kendal Daniels, LB, Oklahoma

Daniels has played both linebacker and safety, so he could get on the field for dime snaps, which would be impressive for a day three guy. The 49ers met with him as well.

Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin

Size, speed, and athleticism are all you need to hear to be enticed.

Michael Taaffe, S, Texas

Taaffe does not have a high ceiling, but can immediately play special teams and push to get on the field in dime snaps.