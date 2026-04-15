11 Late-Round Sleepers the 49ers Can’t Afford to Miss in the NFL Draft
In this story:
The San Francisco 49ers have four picks in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL draft. They could also find ways to sneak back into the back end of the draft. Who are some names that are going to get drafted on day 3, but could end up being steals for the 49ers?
Eli Heidenreich, RB, Navy
Heidenreich was a wide receiver from Navy, but he profiles as one of the best pass-catching backs in the NFL. His diverse usage screams a Kyle Shanahan fit.
Josh Cameron, WR, Baylor
Cameron has a lot of traits that make him similar to Jauan Jennings, who became a late-round steal for the 49ers. He is massive, but hard to bring down with the ball in his hands. The 49ers will have to scheme him open, though.
DaeQuan Wright, TE, Ole Miss
Wright is a big body in the passing game and brings just enough as a blocker that he can be respected. He would be strong competition for Jake Tonges.
Jude Bowry, OT, Boston College
There are a few snaps that you can watch of Bowry and think he is going to be a first-round pick. The inconsistency in his game holds him back, but the traits are enticing. In the late rounds, they could replace Trent Williams.
Evan Beerntsen, OG, Northwestern
This is a smaller and squattier player, but he gets off the ball quickly, he plays with tenacity, and he could become the next Nick Zakelj in the late rounds.
Jager Burton, OC, Kentucky
Burton is highly athletic and brings a lot of potential. He will need a year or two in the NFL weight room, but there is no better scheme fit.
Kaleb Proctor, DL, Southeast Louisiana
Proctor is a swing for the fences in a bad defensive tackle draft. He has flashes on tape, but the competition is not strong.
Nadame Tucker, Edge, Western Michigan
Tucker is a speed rusher who may never get 3-down work. He comes in at age 26, so the upside is minimal, but in the late rounds, he can compete to replace Bryce Huff.
Kendal Daniels, LB, Oklahoma
Daniels has played both linebacker and safety, so he could get on the field for dime snaps, which would be impressive for a day three guy. The 49ers met with him as well.
Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin
Size, speed, and athleticism are all you need to hear to be enticed.
Michael Taaffe, S, Texas
Taaffe does not have a high ceiling, but can immediately play special teams and push to get on the field in dime snaps.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley