Why Everyone Should Admire 49ers QB Brock Purdy's NFL Mentality

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy's mentality deserves more appreciation.

Purdy is now in his fifth year as the 49ers' starter, but everyone knows his story. He was the last pick of the draft before becoming the starter following injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, and he has never relinquished the role since.

The tangible achievement of taking the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game, the Super Bowl and the Divisional Round in three of his four years as a starter is an impressive feat.

But what should stand out just as much is his mentality and the way he approaches the game.

“You know, as a kid, growing up, I watched the NFL and stuff and obviously I just loved the game of football and I wanted to be on the TV one day playing and throwing touchdowns and doing all those things," he said to the media when the 49ers were in Australia.

"Obviously, that didn’t just happen overnight. It happened by taking it one day at a time and loving the game, loving practices, loving the dog days and the early morning workouts and all those things. I just loved that.

Sep 11, 2026; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; A general overall view as San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) prepares to take the snap against the Los Angeles Rams on the NFL shield logo at midfield during the 2026 NFL Melbourne Game at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"And then, keeping my head down and going about high school and college and trying to make the NFL, an NFL team. Then, I don’t know, I’ve looked up now and it’s like, all right, here we are. I am doing what I dreamed of as a kid. And so, with that being said, I don’t take it for granted.

"I definitely wear my heart on my sleeve and have that chip on my shoulder to go out every day and play this game and know that it’s not guaranteed tomorrow. That’s how I look at it, but I definitely enjoy every single moment of it.”

In addition, he always strives to improve and responds well to feedback. That's something Kyle Shanahan clearly adores about him. Combining all these factors, even when the veteran players surrounding him eventually hang up their helmets, Purdy's influence on the next wave of draft picks will be key.

Trent Williams and Kyle Juszczyk may not have much longer left, while George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, Nick Bosa and Fred Warner are also entering the later stages of their careers.

Purdy will increasingly become one of the leaders responsible for setting the standard for the next generation of 49ers players. And it is this very mentality that will help the 49ers when they eventually enter a rebuild.