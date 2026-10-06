Entering Week 4's matchup against the Denver Broncos, the San Francisco 49ers faced one critical question – is their offensive line elite?

The 49ers' offensive line had been on a tear in the first three games this season. They hadn't allowed a single sack on Brock Purdy and led the league with the lowest pressure rate (22.5%) allowed.

However, that could be a product of the matchups. The 49ers hadn't faced any lethal defensive fronts yet, which could be the direct cause for their great start.

The Broncos would be the first lethal pass rush they'd face, so the 49ers' offensive line was going to be truly tested. This game would prove whether or not their great start was real.

Turns out, the offensive line is legit. They passed this test against the Broncos with flying colors, as Purdy wasn't sacked and was pressured only nine times on 33 dropbacks.

The 49ers' offensive line is emerging as an elite unit. It's wild to see, considering all the slander they received in the offseason and even during parts of the 2025 season.

In reality, they were always a middle-of-the-pack offensive line. Some games they'd look lowly, and some games they'd perform at a high level.

But so far through four games this season, they're elite. They're the only offensive line not have allowed a sack this season and still leads the league with the lowest pressure rate (23.8%) allowed.

They also rank No. 2 in ESPN's pass-block win rate at 59%. A round of applause is deserved for Connor Colby, Jake Brendel, Dominick Puni, and Colton McKivitz.

Trent Williams was always viewed as the only skilled player on the offensive line. But the rest of the guys have been performing admirably.

They all proved their mettle when it was tested against one of the better defensive fronts in the NFL this past week. And while it doesn't cement their elite status, it does prove they are good.

More games will be needed to prove whether they're truly elite, but they're on the right track. They can easily raise their stock further if they can manage well against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

No team will push the 49ers more than Seattle's vaunted defensive front. They got whooped in their last two games against them, which will make this game a perfect measuring-stick evaluation.

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