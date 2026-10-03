2 Crucial Questions 49ers Will Answer Against Broncos
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Facing the Denver Broncos presents an opportunity for the San Francisco 49ers to improve their record to 4-0 and remain undefeated.
However, that’s not the only thing this matchup presents. Let’s dive into the two crucial questions the 49ers face and will answer against the Broncos in Week 4.
Is the offensive line elite?
It’s been amazing to see the 49ers’ offensive line performance through three games this season. They’re allowing the lowest pressure rate in the league at 22.5%. Brock Purdy has also yet to be sacked.
Did the offensive line suddenly step up? Maybe. Or perhaps they look great because they haven’t faced a lethal pass rush yet. That’s why this game against the Broncos will be key in answering this question.
Their greatest strength this season will go up against Denver’s. The Broncos’ defense is registering the sixth-highest pressure rate at 39.5%. They also allow the third-least time to throw at 2.67 seconds and are tied for seventh in sacks with eight.
Chances are they’ll have their fits throughout the game. Purdy will probably be sacked a couple of times, too. But if they have a fairly solid performance, keeping Denver’s pressure rate below their season average, then they might be stepping up into a great unit this year.
Is Brock Purdy truly raising his game?
Purdy has been sweet through three games this year, but like the offensive line, it could be a product of facing a weak defense. That’s not to say Purdy isn’t good.
He gets credit for making bad teams look bad, but that’s not new with him. He’s always performed great against weak teams. That’s why I’ve found it odd that he’s being labeled as “elite” when he’s done that before.
Now, he gets to show if he can do it against one of the better defenses in the league. Purdy will likely endure more pressure than he’s experienced this season. He’ll also face a stiff secondary, headlined by arguably the best cornerback in the game, Patrick Surtain, and former 49er Talanoa Hufanga.
I doubt Purdy will look as amazing as he did against the Dolphins and the Cardinals. But if he does, or even comes close to that performance, you can officially say he’s raised his game.
That will be the time to plant the flag and say he’s raised his game, he’s elite, or building an MVP season. It will be the perfect precursor to Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz and his YouTube channel to interact with him on the 49ers and more.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN