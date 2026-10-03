2 Crucial Questions 49ers Will Answer Against Broncos

Facing the Denver Broncos presents an opportunity for the San Francisco 49ers to improve their record to 4-0 and remain undefeated.

However, that’s not the only thing this matchup presents. Let’s dive into the two crucial questions the 49ers face and will answer against the Broncos in Week 4.

Is the offensive line elite?

Sep 20, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) calls a play at the line of scrimmage against the Miami Dolphins in the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s been amazing to see the 49ers’ offensive line performance through three games this season. They’re allowing the lowest pressure rate in the league at 22.5%. Brock Purdy has also yet to be sacked.

Did the offensive line suddenly step up? Maybe. Or perhaps they look great because they haven’t faced a lethal pass rush yet. That’s why this game against the Broncos will be key in answering this question.

Their greatest strength this season will go up against Denver’s. The Broncos’ defense is registering the sixth-highest pressure rate at 39.5%. They also allow the third-least time to throw at 2.67 seconds and are tied for seventh in sacks with eight.

Chances are they’ll have their fits throughout the game. Purdy will probably be sacked a couple of times, too. But if they have a fairly solid performance, keeping Denver’s pressure rate below their season average, then they might be stepping up into a great unit this year.

Is Brock Purdy truly raising his game?

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) practices before the game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Purdy has been sweet through three games this year, but like the offensive line, it could be a product of facing a weak defense. That’s not to say Purdy isn’t good.

He gets credit for making bad teams look bad, but that’s not new with him. He’s always performed great against weak teams. That’s why I’ve found it odd that he’s being labeled as “elite” when he’s done that before.

Now, he gets to show if he can do it against one of the better defenses in the league. Purdy will likely endure more pressure than he’s experienced this season. He’ll also face a stiff secondary, headlined by arguably the best cornerback in the game, Patrick Surtain, and former 49er Talanoa Hufanga.

I doubt Purdy will look as amazing as he did against the Dolphins and the Cardinals. But if he does, or even comes close to that performance, you can officially say he’s raised his game.

That will be the time to plant the flag and say he’s raised his game, he’s elite, or building an MVP season. It will be the perfect precursor to Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks.

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