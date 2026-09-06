The One 49ers Player Who Is Proving the Doubters Wrong

The San Francisco 49ers' offseason is over and the new season is finally on the horizon.

The offseason is obviously important for roster moves, training and growth, but the true judgment of a player’s impact will now come on the field over the next 17 games.

But so far, one player has proved a lot of skeptics wrong, which is only encouraging when it comes to what we can expect from him this season.

Deebo Samuel looks ready for the new season

Aug 13, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (19) walks onto the field in the third quarter during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As soon as the Washington Commanders were expected to move on from Deebo Samuel, the 49ers were rumored to be exploring a potential reunion with him.

It was hardly surprising to hear those rumors, and when the move was eventually made on a one-year contract, no one was particularly surprised.

But since he effectively joined as a Ricky Pearsall substitute, with Pearsall on season-ending IR after undergoing PCL surgery, the move was not only inevitable but also necessary, as there weren’t many options available who could somewhat fill the void.

There were multiple factors as to why the 49ers shouldn’t have signed him. He’s older, potentially not as explosive as he once was, and the team’s history of signing aging veterans could come back to bite them later on. Not to mention that he quit on the team in the first place and wanted a new challenge.

That said, he’s made a good impression since his return. He was at every training camp session since joining, seems very motivated by the opportunity to be back, and that’s hardly surprising after the details of his contract were revealed. It’s mostly incentive-based, with much of it relying on him staying healthy and producing on the field.

To suggest a replication of his 2021 season would be simply unrealistic; that was five years ago. But the impression one can get from training camp is that he provides an important depth piece while also understanding exactly what is expected of him in this stage of his career.

He shouldn't receive as much coverage as the likes of Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Jake Tonges, etc., but if the 49ers have a Samuel from 2023 level available when needed, it would be a very ideal outcome for the team.

He provides an extra piece at receiver, running back and special teams return duties, giving Kyle Shanahan another versatile option who can contribute in several different ways when injuries or matchups require it.