Despite the oddity of the scoreline against the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan reminds his players to focus on improving.

The 49ers won 46-40 against the Cowboys last week, a scoreline so rare that it had never happened before, but the game showed positives and negatives.

If anything, it showed the key areas to improve. Scoring 46 points provides many positives, but conceding 40 points is ultimately a poor return, especially against their biggest historic rival outside their own division.

In a recent interview with NBC Sports Bay Area, Shanahan provided more insight into his culture, something that's always incredibly intriguing to listen too. Given the complexity of the result, he shed light on how he forced a reaction from the players heading into the Mexico City game on Sunday.

“Let’s not sensationalize anything. Let’s not hype someone up cause they have a few catches this game. Let’s not hype an offense or defense up because they did really bad on the scoreboard," said Shanahan.

"Let’s watch the tape and see how it is. That was one of the best offensive stats I’ve been a part of. Definitely wasn’t close to one of our top games, but our numbers showed that way.

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan looks on during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"So everyone is gonna treat you like you guys have arrived and it’s your best game ever. That wasn’t even close to our best game ever….

"On defense, I don’t think it was one of their worst games ever. I don’t think they played great, but they played pretty good for three quarters and then they kinda fell apart and broke down.

"So don’t sit there and act like everything is melting and you’re just completely falling apart. Let’s look at the film. Let’s see what happened. Let’s see where we can get better. Let’s fix that.”

In a way, the mentality sounds boring, but it's the correct one to have. Over-sensationalising leads to complacency, and the 49ers are still lacking in many areas, but the answer is to keep growing and finding ways to improve.

There is little value in getting carried away by individual performances or allowing one disappointing result to define the bigger picture. Maintaining perspective is essential throughout a long season, particularly for a team with ambitions of competing for a championship.

These snippets into the 49ers' way of doing things are always interesting, especially when they offer a glimpse into Shanahan's expectations and the standards he wants everyone to maintain.