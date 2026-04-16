Christian McCaffrey Sheds Light on his Unorthodox Workout Routine

There are very few players in the NFL who can match the preparation and dedication of Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers.

McCaffrey is known for his dedication and relentless drive to gain a competitive edge and improve his physique. This was never more evident than last year, after a 2024 season in which he recorded zero touchdowns and started just four games.

By 2025, he managed to remain healthy throughout the season, especially impressive considering he faced more defensive attention than ever before in a San Francisco uniform.

Although the 49ers plan to reduce McCaffrey's workload ahead of 2026, his meticulous approach remains the same.

Christian McCaffrey explains an unorthodox part of his workout routine

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs after the catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

It was recently shown on social media that McCaffrey was performing intense offseason training drills. He moves low to the ground, using crawling and explosive movements to build strength, balance, and agility.

"Those are called animal movements," McCaffrey shared with the NFL's Ian Rapoport.

"I actually got these from a bunch of UFC fighters way back in the day, and it's a cool way to do a lot of strength through full range of motion and flexibility exercises to kind of prep your joints in weird angles that you're not used to doing. And so, those are really challenging, really fun.

"It's kind of taking the linear strength and conditioning aspect of training and putting it into more of a global athletic movement, learning how to fall, learning how to roll, using your body at different angles.

"And they get really challenging and really fun. There's a lot of people who I've learned them from, who do them a lot better than me, but I have a lot of fun doing it. So, yeah, that was part of it."

McCaffrey is impressive for embracing such demanding and unconventional training because it reflects a relentless commitment to excellence. Many players rely on natural talent or normal training drills, but he actively seeks marginal gains through intense preparation.

And 2026 should see a more explosive McCaffrey than in 2025, especially if San Francisco follow through on their plan to reduce his workload.

It’s crucial that he isn’t run into the ground again. Even so, his 2025 season still ranks among the best of his career, as he nearly became the first running back to record multiple 1,000-yard rushing and receiving seasons.

As he enters the new year fully healthy, he has every chance to match his 2023 Offensive Player of the Year credentials.