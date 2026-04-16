Christian McCaffrey Sheds Light on his Unorthodox Workout Routine
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There are very few players in the NFL who can match the preparation and dedication of Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers.
McCaffrey is known for his dedication and relentless drive to gain a competitive edge and improve his physique. This was never more evident than last year, after a 2024 season in which he recorded zero touchdowns and started just four games.
By 2025, he managed to remain healthy throughout the season, especially impressive considering he faced more defensive attention than ever before in a San Francisco uniform.
Although the 49ers plan to reduce McCaffrey's workload ahead of 2026, his meticulous approach remains the same.
Christian McCaffrey explains an unorthodox part of his workout routine
It was recently shown on social media that McCaffrey was performing intense offseason training drills. He moves low to the ground, using crawling and explosive movements to build strength, balance, and agility.
"Those are called animal movements," McCaffrey shared with the NFL's Ian Rapoport.
"I actually got these from a bunch of UFC fighters way back in the day, and it's a cool way to do a lot of strength through full range of motion and flexibility exercises to kind of prep your joints in weird angles that you're not used to doing. And so, those are really challenging, really fun.
"It's kind of taking the linear strength and conditioning aspect of training and putting it into more of a global athletic movement, learning how to fall, learning how to roll, using your body at different angles.
"And they get really challenging and really fun. There's a lot of people who I've learned them from, who do them a lot better than me, but I have a lot of fun doing it. So, yeah, that was part of it."
McCaffrey is impressive for embracing such demanding and unconventional training because it reflects a relentless commitment to excellence. Many players rely on natural talent or normal training drills, but he actively seeks marginal gains through intense preparation.
And 2026 should see a more explosive McCaffrey than in 2025, especially if San Francisco follow through on their plan to reduce his workload.
It’s crucial that he isn’t run into the ground again. Even so, his 2025 season still ranks among the best of his career, as he nearly became the first running back to record multiple 1,000-yard rushing and receiving seasons.
As he enters the new year fully healthy, he has every chance to match his 2023 Offensive Player of the Year credentials.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal