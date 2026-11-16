The Craziest Stats From the 49ers' 46-40 Victory vs Cowboys

The San Francisco 49ers' 46-40 victory over the Dallas Cowboys was an enthralling spectacle.

A win is a win, even if it was closer than it should've been. With 86 points scored between the two sides, it was also the highest-scoring game in the history of this particular fixture.

If you think that's a crazy statistic, think again. Here are three of the craziest stats from the matchup. All stats are extracted from the 49ers' post-game notes.

Offensive dominance

Scoring 46 points is no small feat. With six touchdowns, five successful PATs, a two-point conversion and a field goal, the 49ers' offense registered 584 total yards – an incredible display.

It's no surprise that this was a season high, but what's remarkable is that it was also the most ever recorded by a visiting team against the Cowboys.

Per StatMuse, Dallas has played 547 total games on their home turf, including the regular season and the playoffs. The 49ers have achieved something completely unprecedented.

A piece of 49ers history

A more unusual statistic, but thanks to Christian McCaffrey's 74-yard touchdown reception and Deebo Samuel's 70-yard rushing touchdown, the 49ers achieved this feat for just the fifth time in franchise history.

Notably, this was the first time this century, with the previous occurrence dating back to Week 13 of the 1998 season, when running back Garrison Hearst and wide receiver Terrell Owens achieved the feat.

Christian McCaffrey brilliance... once again

Nov 15, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) reacts after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McCaffrey and the record books are a familiar duo by now, and last week was another reminder of why. This time around against Dallas, he recorded 161 receiving yards, two receiving touchdowns, 62 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown, becoming the first player in NFL history to achieve that combination in a single game.

It's a bonkers statistic, but it's hardly surprising at this point. He always finds a way of adding his name to the record book.

Also, he's now just one game behind newly inducted Hall of Famer Roger Craig for the most games in franchise history with at least 50 rushing yards and 50 receiving yards. McCaffrey has 16, while Craig has 17.

With 13 total touchdowns from nine games so far this season, McCaffrey became just the fifth running back in NFL history to record at least 12 touchdowns in six different seasons.

LaDainian Tomlinson leads with eight seasons, Derrick Henry and Emmitt Smith have seven, and Marcus Allen is equal with McCaffrey with six.