Kyle Shanahan was 'Surprised' at No Trade Offers for 49ers QB Mac Jones
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The San Francisco 49ers front office expressed their surprise at the fact that no trade offer arrived for quarterback Mac Jones.
Throughout the offseason, persistent rumors suggested the 49ers front office was potentially looking to trade Jones in exchange for a first- or second-round pick, with hypotheticals linking Jones to becoming a franchise quarterback elsewhere at multiple different organizations.
"Yeah. I mean, I'd be real surprised if he's not [on the roster]," shared Shanahan with reporters on Thursday.
"It also really surprised me that no one came and offered something, like today."
"But the fact that no one did (make an offer) doesn't make me think someone's going to do something [on Friday] ... and his value's probably already passed anyways."
It is implied that the 49ers are likely to continue with Jones in 2026, marking the second year of his contract, which he signed when he joined the team to be Brock Purdy's backup.
In 2025, Jones started nine games and appeared in 11 overall, throwing for 2,151 yards with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also recorded a career-high passer rating of 97.4, highlighting his efficiency when given the opportunity. He went 5-3 as the starter when dealing with a depleted offense.
So even if he does stay, it's the right thing to do considering what he previously shared at the end of the season, reinforcing his commitment to improvement, leadership, and building stronger chemistry with teammates moving forward.
"Look, I signed a two-year deal here, and I've absolutely loved it," Jones said in February. "I got that joy back that I was looking for. I talked about the PhD in football.
"I truly believe that I got that this year. Things I didn't—maybe thought I knew—but I didn't know yet, and Kyle helped me find that. So, I'm looking forward to doing it again next year, but as you know, it's a business, and they have to make a business decision, and I have to, too.
"I love the 49ers, so if I'm here, I'm going to be happy, and if something happens, we know what I can do.
"I proved that this year, and when I've had the right situation, I feel like I've proved that.
"So, I'm excited for it. As you know, it's a waiting game [filled with] unpredictability."
The 49ers are stronger with Mac Jones on the team, so the fact that no trade offers emerged for him could ultimately be one of the best outcomes of the offseason. Providing he stays.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal