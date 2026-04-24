Kyle Shanahan was 'Surprised' at No Trade Offers for 49ers QB Mac Jones

The San Francisco 49ers front office expressed their surprise at the fact that no trade offer arrived for quarterback Mac Jones.

Throughout the offseason, persistent rumors suggested the 49ers front office was potentially looking to trade Jones in exchange for a first- or second-round pick, with hypotheticals linking Jones to becoming a franchise quarterback elsewhere at multiple different organizations.

"Yeah. I mean, I'd be real surprised if he's not [on the roster]," shared Shanahan with reporters on Thursday.

"It also really surprised me that no one came and offered something, like today."

"But the fact that no one did (make an offer) doesn't make me think someone's going to do something [on Friday] ... and his value's probably already passed anyways."

It is implied that the 49ers are likely to continue with Jones in 2026, marking the second year of his contract, which he signed when he joined the team to be Brock Purdy's backup.

In 2025, Jones started nine games and appeared in 11 overall, throwing for 2,151 yards with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also recorded a career-high passer rating of 97.4, highlighting his efficiency when given the opportunity. He went 5-3 as the starter when dealing with a depleted offense.

So even if he does stay, it's the right thing to do considering what he previously shared at the end of the season, reinforcing his commitment to improvement, leadership, and building stronger chemistry with teammates moving forward.

Feb 4, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones on the NFL Network set at the Super Bowl LX media center at the Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Look, I signed a two-year deal here, and I've absolutely loved it," Jones said in February. "I got that joy back that I was looking for. I talked about the PhD in football.

"I truly believe that I got that this year. Things I didn't—maybe thought I knew—but I didn't know yet, and Kyle helped me find that. So, I'm looking forward to doing it again next year, but as you know, it's a business, and they have to make a business decision, and I have to, too.

"I love the 49ers, so if I'm here, I'm going to be happy, and if something happens, we know what I can do.

"I proved that this year, and when I've had the right situation, I feel like I've proved that.

"So, I'm excited for it. As you know, it's a waiting game [filled with] unpredictability."

The 49ers are stronger with Mac Jones on the team, so the fact that no trade offers emerged for him could ultimately be one of the best outcomes of the offseason. Providing he stays.