Ranking the 49ers' Round 1 Offensive Tackle Options in the NFL Draft

One position that has been a mock drafters favorite for the San Francisco 49ers is the offensive tackle position. While there has been a lot of buzz around the position, there is not a consensus on who the 49ers should take out of the available tackle options. Who are their best choices?

Out of San Francisco 49ers draft range: Monroe Freeling, Francis Mauioga, Spencer Fano

According to Underdog, these three have a 2% chance of just one of them falling to pick 27. The odds are far too unlikely. So, this leaves Kadyn Proctor, Max Iheanachor, Blake Miller, and Caleb Lomu. They all have at least a 15% chance of being on the board when the 49ers pick. How would these four rank?

Blake Miller, Clemson

There are a few things going against Miller. First, he plays right tackle, while the 49ers bigger long-term need is on the left side. More than that, he is a tall, long athlete, and he is going to go this high because he is ready to start Week 1. The upside is not immense with him, so his sitting would only be because they are asking him to change sides. Beyond that, his body type is not suited for guard; he is much more in the tackle mold. He may be a good prospect, but he is not on their timeline.

Caleb Lomu, Utah

Lomu could use a year or two to develop, and that is what the 49ers need. However, his body needs to fill out, and he needs to improve his aggressive nature. While he could turn into a quality tackle, he is in this range of the draft because he has a higher ceiling and lower floor. This could be a hit down the road, but this could be someone who brings little to the table, even after Trent Williams is gone.

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Max Iheanachor, Arizona State

Iheanachor has the highest ceiling of all of the prospects due to his physical traits and how well he looked with limited experience. The 49ers would not want hm to start at guard, and would want him to focus on his transition to left tackle, so the question would be about whether they can handle not getting much Year 1 impact from a first-round pick.

Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Proctor has a lot of the traits that Iheanachor has -- he just may be best suited to play guard. The 49ers could slot him into guard in year one, and if he becomes ready to play tackle that is great. If not, his floor is a quality starter at a position of need.