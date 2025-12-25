The 49ers must avoid the Chicago Bears' turnover trap 

It is hard to say that the Chicago Bears have a defense that is elite, but is certainly should be feared by the San Francisco 49ers. At this point in the season, they know who they are and what they can do well. This is a group that can turn the football over and change the outcomes of games because of it.

San Francisco 49ers cannot turn the ball over in Week 17

The Bears lead the NFL in takeaways. They have three players with at least four interceptions and three players with at least two forced fumbles. When it comes to interceptions, Nashon Wright is a cornerback, Kevin Byard is a safety, and Tremaine Edmunds is a linebacker, but they all have four picks. Up front, Montez Sweat has two strips. They can do it from all areas of the field.

Not only are they oppuruntistic, they protect the ball as well. The team ranks 30th in giveaways. They are +21 in turnover differential, which is six more than the Houston Texans for the best in the NFL. They are 11 takeaways greater than the fifth best team in the NFL. This is how they win.

Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, the 49ers rank 20th in differential, and they are -4. They rank 10th in giveaways and 20th in takeaways. This is not their game. Fans hope that a lot of the takeaways are from earlier in the season when Brock Purdy was coming back from his injury and shaking off some rust.

Purdy had seven interceptions in his first four games, but has just one interception in the last three weeks. Even that interception came late against the Colts when they were up by two scores. He does have two fumbles and one was lost over that time.

So, while he is taking care of the football better, he is also still the type of player who does not let plays die and that does tend to lead to a mistake or two. This is not the defense that he can do it against.

Chicago knows that they lack manpower to dominate teams, so they scheme up opportunities for turnovers. They seek it, and they take advantage when they get the chance because it is what they are coached to do. They are likely gameplanning to find ways to get Purdy to throw balls into contested spots.

If the Bears win in Week 17, you can bet that when you check the box score, it will show that they won the turnover differential. If the 49ers do not turn the football over it is hard to see them losing this game.

