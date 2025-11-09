This Stat Reveals How Mac Jones is Excelling as the 49ers' Starting QB
It's undeniable that Mac Jones has kept the San Francisco 49ers from derailing this season.
Anytime a backup quarterback has to start multiple games in a season, it usually means the season is lost for a team. But Jones has been playing at an exceptional level with Brock Purdy out.
What's crazy about Jones playing well is that he's been doing it largely without George Kittle, Ricky Pearsall, and a battered Jauan Jennings. How's he getting it done?
This stat is reveals how Mac Jones is excelling as the starter
He's getting it done because he isn't holding onto the ball for long. He's allowing Kyle Shanahan's offense to run as it's supposed to, thanks to him getting rid of the ball on time.
Jones has recorded an average time to throw of 2.67 seconds this season, the third-quickest in the NFL and nearly three-tenths of a second quicker than Purdy’s mark of 3.04 seconds, which would rank third-longest among qualified quarterbacks.
As a result of his quick release, Jones has been pressured on 29.9 percent of his dropbacks, the 10th-lowest rate in the NFL. Meanwhile, Purdy has been pressured on 46.2 percent of his dropbacks, a mark that would rank third-highest among qualified quarterbacks.
This is why the 49ers' offensive line being criticized for poor pass protection was unwarranted. Purdy holds onto the ball for way too long, attempting to play hero-ball.
Jones doesn't try to do too much. He works within the confines of the offense, and that's why he's excelling. Getting the ball out timely is crucial in any offense, but especially Shanahan's.
That's part of why Shanahan isn't big on heavily investing in the offensive line. If his quarterbacks run the offense how it's supposed to by getting rid of the ball, the pressures and sacks won't wreck the game.
Whenever Purdy returns, he needs to mirror Jones' quick release. He used to do it in 2022 and 2023, but then he started doing way too much. It stalls the offense.
Having 3.07 seconds of release time is bizarre. It screams hero-ball and maybe also a lack of confidence in what he's seeing on his drop-backs.
In any case, Jones is thriving because he gets the ball out promptly. He isn't doing anything special and hasn't been playing great aside from a couple of performances.
He just runs the offense as it's supposed to. Purdy had better be taking notes and remember that whenever he returns to start from his turf toe injury.
