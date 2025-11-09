All 49ers

This Stat Reveals How Mac Jones is Excelling as the 49ers' Starting QB

Mac Jones is excelling as the 49ers' starting quarterback, but it isn't because he's doing anything special.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Nov 2, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's undeniable that Mac Jones has kept the San Francisco 49ers from derailing this season.

Anytime a backup quarterback has to start multiple games in a season, it usually means the season is lost for a team. But Jones has been playing at an exceptional level with Brock Purdy out.

What's crazy about Jones playing well is that he's been doing it largely without George Kittle, Ricky Pearsall, and a battered Jauan Jennings. How's he getting it done?

This stat is reveals how Mac Jones is excelling as the starter

49ers QB Mac Jone
Oct 26, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) walks off the field after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

He's getting it done because he isn't holding onto the ball for long. He's allowing Kyle Shanahan's offense to run as it's supposed to, thanks to him getting rid of the ball on time.

Jones has recorded an average time to throw of 2.67 seconds this season, the third-quickest in the NFL and nearly three-tenths of a second quicker than Purdy’s mark of 3.04 seconds, which would rank third-longest among qualified quarterbacks.

As a result of his quick release, Jones has been pressured on 29.9 percent of his dropbacks, the 10th-lowest rate in the NFL. Meanwhile, Purdy has been pressured on 46.2 percent of his dropbacks, a mark that would rank third-highest among qualified quarterbacks.

This is why the 49ers' offensive line being criticized for poor pass protection was unwarranted. Purdy holds onto the ball for way too long, attempting to play hero-ball.

Jones doesn't try to do too much. He works within the confines of the offense, and that's why he's excelling. Getting the ball out timely is crucial in any offense, but especially Shanahan's.

49ers QB Mac Jone
Nov 2, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images / Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

That's part of why Shanahan isn't big on heavily investing in the offensive line. If his quarterbacks run the offense how it's supposed to by getting rid of the ball, the pressures and sacks won't wreck the game.

Whenever Purdy returns, he needs to mirror Jones' quick release. He used to do it in 2022 and 2023, but then he started doing way too much. It stalls the offense.

Having 3.07 seconds of release time is bizarre. It screams hero-ball and maybe also a lack of confidence in what he's seeing on his drop-backs.

In any case, Jones is thriving because he gets the ball out promptly. He isn't doing anything special and hasn't been playing great aside from a couple of performances.

He just runs the offense as it's supposed to. Purdy had better be taking notes and remember that whenever he returns to start from his turf toe injury.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchez_to interact with him on the 49ers.

Read more 49ers On SI

feed

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News