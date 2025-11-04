Three Things We Learned From the 49ers' Win Against the Giants
A win is a win for the San Francisco 49ers, even if it is against the New York Giants.
There were still plenty of eye-opening things to take away from the 49ers in their win against the Giants, including one unfortunate confirmation that was a concern heading into this matchup.
Extending Brock Purdy was probably a bad idea
Mac Jones has been tremendous for the 49ers this season. If not for him, the 49ers' season would've been sunk by now. Seeing how solid he's been this year is starting to make the decision to extend Brock Purdy questionable.
Kyle Shanahan revealed in the postgame that Purdy won't be fully healthy this season due to his turf toe injury. So, the 49ers have a replaceable quarterback who is injury-prone.
Imagine if the 49ers didn't have Jones. Now imagine if they used the money they paid out to Purdy already elsewhere. I'm not fully there yet on calling Purdy's extension a bad idea.
But the more Jones and the 49ers' offense look good, the more we learn that it probably was. It'll only be emphasized if Purdy comes back and looks worse than Jones. Buckle up.
Spencer Burford is an upgrade
Thank goodness for Spencer Burford returning. The 49ers couldn't continue the season with rookie Connor Colby as the starting left guard. I had hope for him, but he's a complete liability.
Burford's first start of the season stabilized the running game tremendously. It's no secret why Christian McCaffrey and Brian Robinson Jr. had phenomenal games.
If there is one weak link in the 49ers' run blocking, it derails everything. That's why the 49ers haven't been efficient running the ball this season.
Pass protection was a little better with Burford as well. He's a significant upgrade. The 49ers' offense should operate more smoothly with him back, and especially with Colby out of the lineup.
MetLife Stadium is an abomination
It's no secret that MetLife Stadium is an abomination. The 49ers know it all too well when they lost Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas for the season to a torn ACL in 2020. Jimmy Garoppolo was also injured there.
Sure enough, that trend has continued for the 49ers. It appears rookie Mykel Williams has torn his ACL. Kyle Shanahan said in the postgame that he fears it is one, but will await an MRI to confirm it.
You can essentially expect it to be an ACL tear, which is brutal. The 49ers can never catch a break with injuries, and of course, it happens on a field where they have terrible luck.
It's funny how when the FIFA World Cup starts that they will switch out their mediocre turf for real grass, but won't do it for the NFL players. What a sad excuse, Giants owner John Mara is.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchez_to interact with him on the 49ers