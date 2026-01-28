What it Would Cost the 49ers to Trade for Vikings WR Jordan Addison

The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly interested in adding Jordan Addison via a trade this offseason. It makes sense considering Addison is young and talented, but unlikely to re-sign with the Minnesota Vikings, with whom he has only one year left on his contract.

If the 49ers want to make a play at Addison, what should it cost them?

What the San Francisco 49ers should offer the Minnesota Vikings for Jordan Addison

There have been four recent wide receiver trades that could be comparable to this one. All of them were players entering the last year of their contract, and in three of the four scenarios, that player was on their rookie contract, one year from getting their first extension.

Interestingly enough, all four had similar compensation. Rashid Shaheed was acquired for a 4th and 5th-round pick. The Jaguars acquired Jakobi Meyers for a 4th and a 6th. George Pickens was added by Dallas for a 3rd-round pick and a late-round pick swap. Lastly, Jerry Jeudy went from Denver to Cleveland for a 4th and 6th-round pick.

Below, you can see how they all compare to the three seasons that Addison had in the NFL. While Shaheed and Meyers were traded midseason, this looked at the three seasons prior to the trade occurring, which fit Addison, Pickens, and Jeudy.

Name Catches Yards TDs Ages Jordan Addison 175 2396 22 21-23 Jakobi Meyers 225 2638 18 26-28 George Pickens 174 2841 12 21-23 Rashid Shaheed 94 1556 10 24-26 Jerry Jeudy 159 2197 8 22-24

Addison leads this group in touchdowns and is one of the youngest, but he is right in the middle of the pack when it comes to catches and yards. He is most similar to George Pickens, who got traded at the same age and year of his career. He was due a contract as well.

They have about the same number of catches, while Pickens has nearly 500 more yards, and Addison has 10 more touchdowns. If Addison gets traded, it will likely be for the Pickens return.

The Steelers got the highest pick of the four receivers listed, but they also went with a pick-swap, moving from round 7 to 6. The other teams got the second pick without the swap. Overall, it is not much different than the return for Meyers, Shaheed or Jeudy.

A 3rd-round pick and a late-round pick swap, or a 4th and a 6th-round pick, is what San Francisco will need to offer for Addison.

It is worth noting that the trade worked out well for all of the acquiring teams, and three of the four signed extensions with Shaheed set to make it four after the Super Bowl. This appears to be a fair price and one that could work out for the 49ers.

