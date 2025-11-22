Why Brock Purdy is Struggling to Connect With This 49ers Receiver
Brock Purdy was sharp in his return game for the San Francisco 49ers against the Arizona Cardinals. Rust was a non-factor for him.
It was impressive to see, even if it was against the middling Cardinals. Purdy had an incredible connection with George Kittle throughout the game, highlighted by his first touchdown pass for 30 yards.
He also showed a solid connection with Jauan Jennings as well. It was like Purdy returning to the rock band he never left. However, one player received the cold shoulder from Purdy in the game — Kendrick Bourne.
The two didn’t connect a single time against the Cardinals. In fact, Bourne didn’t even receive a single target. Purdy was asked about his lack of connection with Bourne on Friday.
Brock Purdy explains why the connection is lacking
“I think just from the games that he played with Mac [Jones] and watching film and being around him in the locker room and on the field at practice, I feel like K.B. and I, we've gotten really close in that regard, but at the same time we just haven't been in the game a whole lot together to get a lot of throws and reps. That's just sort of how the game plans have gone when I've been in the game and how the game has gone.”
It’s sensible why Purdy isn’t comfortable with Bourne. They’ve barely practiced together. He needs to build that first in practice before he can execute in the games.
That means it could take a couple more weeks before Purdy looks at him when he drops back to pass. It’s a bummer for Bourne, who has contributed nicely for the 49ers this year.
Nevertheless, Purdy isn’t concerned about the lack of rapport with the veteran wideout. He’s confident that it’s only a matter of time for them to find and thrive with each other.
“I know that when the time is right and he's in there, the right play, the right time, I have 100-percent confidence that we'll connect and he's going to be where he needs to be. Obviously, he’s been in Shanahan's system, he understands our concepts and where he needs to be and so more than anything come the moment we’re going to capitalize and be just fine.”
