All 49ers

Why Brock Purdy is Struggling to Connect With This 49ers Receiver

The connection between Brock Purdy and this 49ers wide receiver is severely lacking.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Nov 16, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) runs off the field after defeating the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) runs off the field after defeating the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
In this story:

Brock Purdy was sharp in his return game for the San Francisco 49ers against the Arizona Cardinals. Rust was a non-factor for him.

It was impressive to see, even if it was against the middling Cardinals. Purdy had an incredible connection with George Kittle throughout the game, highlighted by his first touchdown pass for 30 yards.

He also showed a solid connection with Jauan Jennings as well. It was like Purdy returning to the rock band he never left. However, one player received the cold shoulder from Purdy in the game — Kendrick Bourne.

The two didn’t connect a single time against the Cardinals. In fact, Bourne didn’t even receive a single target. Purdy was asked about his lack of connection with Bourne on Friday. 

Brock Purdy explains why the connection is lacking

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84)
Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

“I think just from the games that he played with Mac [Jones] and watching film and being around him in the locker room and on the field at practice, I feel like K.B. and I, we've gotten really close in that regard, but at the same time we just haven't been in the game a whole lot together to get a lot of throws and reps. That's just sort of how the game plans have gone when I've been in the game and how the game has gone.”

It’s sensible why Purdy isn’t comfortable with Bourne. They’ve barely practiced together. He needs to build that first in practice before he can execute in the games. 

That means it could take a couple more weeks before Purdy looks at him when he drops back to pass. It’s a bummer for Bourne, who has contributed nicely for the 49ers this year.

Nevertheless, Purdy isn’t concerned about the lack of rapport with the veteran wideout. He’s confident that it’s only a matter of time for them to find and thrive with each other.

“I know that when the time is right and he's in there, the right play, the right time, I have 100-percent confidence that we'll connect and he's going to be where he needs to be. Obviously, he’s been in Shanahan's system, he understands our concepts and where he needs to be and so more than anything come the moment we’re going to capitalize and be just fine.”

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchez_to interact with him and subscribe to his YouTube Channel here for more 49ers content.

Read more 49ers On SI

feed

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News