NFL Expert Suggests 49ers Should Sign WR Stefon Diggs
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The San Francisco 49ers' wide receiver room looks completely different from last season.
Kendrick Bourne signed with the Arizona Cardinals, Jauan Jennings surprisingly turned down a significant pay rise before joining the Minnesota Vikings for less money, while Brandon Aiyuk simply won't feature.
But the wide receiver corps arguably looks stronger on paper. The 49ers made a statement in free agency by signing future Hall of Fame wide receiver Mike Evans to a remarkably affordable deal, before adding Christian Kirk on another team-friendly contract.
They then used the draft to select De'Zhaun Stribling in the second round, while Ricky Pearsall enters a make-or-break third season in San Francisco. Add in Jacob Cowing and veteran DeMarcus Robinson, and the 49ers have a transformed position group.
ESPN analyst suggests 49ers should pursue Stefon Diggs
ESPN analyst Mike Tannenbaum has suggested the 49ers should sign Stefon Diggs to add another experienced veteran to the receiving corps.
Diggs is currently an unrestricted free agent with an estimated market value of $13.8 million per year after being released by the New England Patriots just one year into his three-year contract.
“Even though they added Mike Evans and drafted De'Zhaun Stribling in the second round, I still think if they brought in one more veteran receiver for a team that is in a win now mode, I think you’d get one year out of Stefon Diggs and San Francisco has done that over the years," said Tannenbaum.
"He’s past his prime, but come on in while Stribling develops, see what you have in Pearsall who’s been hurt, I think Diggs can help the 49ers passing attack.”
To a large extent, the move would make sense despite Diggs’ sizeable price tag. He may no longer be at his peak, but the 49ers’ receiving corps could benefit from another proven veteran presence, particularly given the uncertainty and availability surrounding the position this year.
Evans endured a disastrous 2025 campaign, playing the fewest games of his career while seeing his production decline significantly. Kirk is no longer the explosive playmaker he once was, while Pearsall has yet to prove himself over a full season after injuries disrupted the early stages of his career.
That puts considerable pressure on Pearsall entering the season. The flashes he has shown suggest he has the talent to become a key contributor, but his biggest challenge will be staying healthy and translating that potential into consistent production over a full campaign.
So bringing in Diggs for one season could provide useful depth.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal