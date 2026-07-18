NFL Expert Suggests 49ers Should Sign WR Stefon Diggs

The San Francisco 49ers' wide receiver room looks completely different from last season.

Kendrick Bourne signed with the Arizona Cardinals, Jauan Jennings surprisingly turned down a significant pay rise before joining the Minnesota Vikings for less money, while Brandon Aiyuk simply won't feature.

But the wide receiver corps arguably looks stronger on paper. The 49ers made a statement in free agency by signing future Hall of Fame wide receiver Mike Evans to a remarkably affordable deal, before adding Christian Kirk on another team-friendly contract.

They then used the draft to select De'Zhaun Stribling in the second round, while Ricky Pearsall enters a make-or-break third season in San Francisco. Add in Jacob Cowing and veteran DeMarcus Robinson, and the 49ers have a transformed position group.

ESPN analyst suggests 49ers should pursue Stefon Diggs

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN analyst Mike Tannenbaum has suggested the 49ers should sign Stefon Diggs to add another experienced veteran to the receiving corps.

Diggs is currently an unrestricted free agent with an estimated market value of $13.8 million per year after being released by the New England Patriots just one year into his three-year contract.

“Even though they added Mike Evans and drafted De'Zhaun Stribling in the second round, I still think if they brought in one more veteran receiver for a team that is in a win now mode, I think you’d get one year out of Stefon Diggs and San Francisco has done that over the years," said Tannenbaum.

"He’s past his prime, but come on in while Stribling develops, see what you have in Pearsall who’s been hurt, I think Diggs can help the 49ers passing attack.”

To a large extent, the move would make sense despite Diggs’ sizeable price tag. He may no longer be at his peak, but the 49ers’ receiving corps could benefit from another proven veteran presence, particularly given the uncertainty and availability surrounding the position this year.

Evans endured a disastrous 2025 campaign, playing the fewest games of his career while seeing his production decline significantly. Kirk is no longer the explosive playmaker he once was, while Pearsall has yet to prove himself over a full season after injuries disrupted the early stages of his career.

That puts considerable pressure on Pearsall entering the season. The flashes he has shown suggest he has the talent to become a key contributor, but his biggest challenge will be staying healthy and translating that potential into consistent production over a full campaign.

So bringing in Diggs for one season could provide useful depth.