One 49ers Player is Primed for a Heavy Workload Against the Rams

Winning Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams is crucial for the San Francisco 49ers.

Going all that way to Australia only to lose would feel like two losses and a gut punch. That is why the 49ers made sure to arrive a week early to ensure they were prepared.

It was extremely wise of them, just as it was when they reunited with Deebo Samuel after Ricky Pearsall was lost for the season. They arguably improved their team with him.

Of all the players on the 49ers, Samuel is the freshest one. As a result, he's primed for a heavy workload against the Rams.

“It's been great. I've loved having Deebo back," said offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak. "I’ve loved his attitude, loved the way he's been working at practice every day, being willing to help our team in any way he needs to.

"And, you know, we got to get Deebo the ball. We got to get him his touches like he's going to get because he can affect the game in a lot of ways. And so, looking forward to seeing what Deebo can do.”

Kubiak isn't putting on airs when he says Samuel will get his touches. I think that's very likely to be a strong focal point of their offense, especially in Week 1.

Samuel is their freshest player. He'll be raring to go and put on a masterclass against the Rams. Plus, he's arguably their best option to attack the Rams' defense.

It's no secret that the Rams will give the 49ers a major problem in the trenches with Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett. Passing and holding onto the ball for long will not work for Brock Purdy.

What will work for Purdy and the 49ers is quick passes. Who better to dump the ball off to than Samuel? He'll help mitigate the Rams' lethal pass rush.

Not to mention that the Rams have mediocre linebackers. If Samuel can get to their second level and attack them, he should win most of those opportunities, if not all.

Rookie De'Zhaun Stribling can also help out so that the 49ers aren't predictably going to Samuel. Stribling was known for his after-the-catch ability, after all.

He'll certainly be in the mix and should be effective. They also don't want to gas Samuel out quickly by feeding too often, too early.

I think Samuel has a great chance at popping off in this game.